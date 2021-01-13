Girl dies by suicide inside Ludhiana school

A police official said that the girl did not return home from school on Monday till 5 pm, following which her parents started looking for her.

A 17-year old-student was found dead inside a government-run school in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The police found a suicide note in her schoolbag purportedly addressed to her father, who wanted to get her married.

A police official said that the girl did not return home from school on Monday till 5 pm, following which her parents started looking for her. “We received information around 9 pm Tuesday from her parents that girl was missing. On Tuesday, when staff and students reached the school, they found her body…,” the official said.

“Her parents say she was depressed and her teachers say she used to remain mostly quiet during school hours. Her parents aren’t revealing any more details of what was troubling her but we are probing the matter. The note has been found from her bag in which she has written that she wanted to achieve something in life but her father wanted to see her married,” the official added. The girl was from a financially poor family and her father works as a driver.

Asked about her parents’ plan to get her married, the official said, “Her father said that they had not fixed her marriage yet but just like every ordinary household, they were looking for a groom for her. She has not blamed anyone for the extreme step in the note, including her parents..”

After the incident Tuesday, the school was closed and other students were sent back home. SHO said that the body was handed over to family after autopsy and inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC.