13-year-old girl dead, 3 minors injured after blast in house near Rajpura

A 13-year-old girl was killed and three children were seriously injured after a blast took place at a house near Rajpura in Patiala district, where reportedly crackers were being manufactured illegally, on Saturday. Police initiated a probe after the incident.

The incident took place at a house located on a narrow street in Sant Nagar on the outskirts of Rajpura and the victim was identified as Manpreet Kaur. The injured children were referred to PGI in Chandigarh and their condition was said to be serious.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit told The Indian Express that an inquiry will be conducted in the incident. He added that the Forensic Team has collected the samples from the spot and will analyse material found in the house and the reason for the blast.

According to the information, Manpreet Kaur and the other children were in the house, while their parents had gone to work.

“The blast was so powerful and destroyed the roof of the house. The children were found buried under the debris. Manpreet died on the spot while the other three children too suffered burn injuries,” said an official who inspected the site.

The preliminary investigation in the matter indicated that the chemical used to manufacture firecrackers was present in the house.