Girl cadets complain of ‘improper conduct’ by flying instructor, NCC orders court of inquiry

The National Cadet Corps authorities have ordered a Court of Inquiry after two girl cadets accused a Group Captain, posted with the Chandigarh NCC Air Squadron, of improper conduct while conducting flying lessons.

An officer of the rank of Brigadier has been appointed as the presiding officer of the Court of Inquiry which also has a Colonel and a Group Captain as members and a lady officer in attendance.

It is learnt that the two girl cadets have complained about an incident which took place in April this year. They initially brought the matter to the notice of a NCC instructor. However, a formal complaint was lodged with higher authorities in June following which a Court of Inquiry was ordered.

Sources said that it has been alleged that the flying instructor touched the cadets inappropriately while conducting lessons during air sorties. The flying instructor is learnt to have denied the allegations.

Group Commander NCC Chandigarh, Brig BS Dhillon confirmed that a complaint has been made and an inquiry ordered. “The Court of Inquiry is already in progress and will be finalised in a few days time. There is nothing to hide. All facts will come to light,” said Brig Dhillon.

A few years back an officer of the rank of Major General, posted as Additional Director General in NCC, had also faced an inquiry for allegedly sending lewd messages to girl cadets.

In 2006, a Lt Colonel posted in one of the NCC battalions in Chandigarh had been court martialled on allegations of sexual harassment of a girl cadet during an annual training camp. The officer had been sentenced to five years loss of service for purpose of pension and given a severe reprimand.