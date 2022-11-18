Girl athletes made to check in at boys’ school with no indoor bath, washroom without roof

A group of school girls who arrived at Rewari from Kurukshetra to participate in Haryana State School Games, that kicked off Thursday, found themselves lodged at a boys’ school with a washroom that had no roof or light facility and where there was no indoor facility far bathing.

The girls, members of the fencing and netball teams, spent the night at the school and took part in the opening ceremony of the Games and the first day’s competition without taking bath, a coach accompanying them said.

Geeta Rani, fencing coach and in-charge of the Kurukshetra team said, “Six members of the girls’ fencing team and more than 20 members of the netball teams along with coaches reached Rewari Wednesday evening to compete in the Games. On reaching the venue Raj International School, we were told that our accommodation venue has been changed. We were not provided any transport facility. We took autos to reach the new venue, Government Boys School. On reaching there, we were shocked to find the washrooms without any roof”.

While the team members unloaded their luggage, the coaches went to the nearby market to buy light bulbs for the washrooms. They also lodged complaints with the officials present at the accommodation venue, but to no avail and had to spend the night there.

“We kept urging the officials to shift us, as the washrooms were unsafe for girls. In the morning, officials told us there is no indoor bath facility and the water pump is outdoors. Hence, we attended the opening ceremony and matches without taking bath. We lodged a complaint on the Haryana CM window,” said Rani.

More than 1,300 players are competing in the three-day long competition for fencing and netball being organised by the Haryana education department. The completion is seeing the participation of U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls.

Late on Thursday, the district administration shifted the girls to Hindu Senior Secondary School, but only after feigning ignorance over the issue. It couldn’t immediately be confirmed if the action came following the complaint on Haryana CM window.

Earlier, when asked about the issue, Rewari DC Ashok Kumar Garg said the officials were not aware of any such issue. “I was the chief guest during the opening ceremony at Rao Tularam Stadium and there was no such complaint received from any of the teams. I will look into the matter and make sure that the teams are provided proper accommodation,” said Garg.

District Education Officer Naseeb Singh too showed ignorance. “We had announced during the opening ceremony that if any team is facing any issues regarding accommodation, they can tell us. Nobody updated the officials at that time,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the students and coaches expressed satisfaction at the new accommodation. “We are are satisfied with the new accommodation provided,” said Rani.