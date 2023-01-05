scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Gippy Grewal in a warrior mode in new film

The film, which is written and directed by Gippy, will be hitting the screens on April 12, 2024.

gippy grewal news, indian expressPunjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal. (File)

Shera Di Kaum Punjabi’. That is the title of Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal’s new film, which will be released in April.

He made this announcement on the occasion of his birthday on January 2.

Gippy took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film, showing him dressed like a warrior.

He captioned the image: “Special annoucement for my admirers on my birthday #Sherandikaumpunjabi in cinemas on 12th April 2024.”

Gippy also has romantic comedy film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ lined up for release. It will hit the theatres on September 8, 2023.

He was recently in news when a video of him dancing with his wife Ravneet Kaur went viral. The couple were seen grooving to his song ‘Nawa Nawa Pyaar’ from Grewal’s film ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’.

The 40-year-old made his acting debut in the 2010 film Mel Karade Rabba.

Last year, he launched a new production house “Big Daddy Films”.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 07:17 IST
