‘Really bad experience’: Actor Gippy Grewal reports a gripe with Air Canada

Prominent Punjabi actor, singer and director Gippy Grewal on Thursday alleged that Air Canada downgraded his seat from business to economy class, and that he had a “really bad experience”. He also claimed that the Canadian airline threatened to take him off the plane when he demanded an answer.

Grewal, who was travelling from Toronto to Newark (in the US) on Air Canada flight AC1504, wrote on X: “Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504. I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically “it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it. Not even a simple apology. When I kept asking why, instead of trying to help, I was told I could be taken off the plane. I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation.”