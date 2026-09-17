‘Really bad experience’: Actor Gippy Grewal reports a gripe with Air Canada

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Prominent Punjabi actor, singer and director Gippy Grewal on Thursday alleged that Air Canada downgraded his seat from business to economy class, and that he had a “really bad experience”. He also claimed that the Canadian airline threatened to take him off the plane when he demanded an answer.
Grewal, who was travelling from Toronto to Newark (in the US) on Air Canada flight AC1504, wrote on X: “Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504. I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically “it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it. Not even a simple apology. When I kept asking why, instead of trying to help, I was told I could be taken off the plane. I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation.”
Grewal was travelling to the US to meet his elder son, who studies there. He flew from India to Dubai and onward to Toronto on Emirates. The final leg of his journey, from Toronto to Newark, was on an Air Canada flight.
Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504
I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically “it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.”
Not even a simple apology.
When I kept asking… pic.twitter.com/VkcXK7j06F
— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) September 16, 2026
Speaking to The Indian Express, Grewal’s close friend and actor-comedian-producer Binu Dhillon said he spoke to him over the phone. “He said the airline claimed that the aircraft was changed at the last minute and the business class seats were reduced from 12 to eight, so that they had to convert four seats to economy. He had a business class boarding pass, but they said they could not help. They told him that it was his decision to travel in economy or not. So ultimately he had to travel in economy class, and he was seated between two other passengers,” he added.
In an official reply to Grewal’s X post, Air Canada responded: “Hello, We are sorry to hear this and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please send us a DM with your booking reference and full name on file for us to look into it.”
Dhillon claimed he had a similar experience on an Air India flight to Vancouver in July this year. He had gone live on social media to complain that the business-class seats he had booked were not functioning, forcing him to move to economy class. Highlighting the “poor service”, Dhillon said Air India failed to provide the premium experience. The airline later offered a 35 per cent refund, he added.
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