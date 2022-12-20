Gidderbaha kidnapping & murder: Main accused sent to 8-day police remand

Police on Monday produced the main accused, Navjot Singh, booked in the murder and kidnapping of 20-year-old Harmandeep Singh in a Muktsar court and got his police remand for eight days, that is, till December 26. Police said that they had sought a 10-day police remand for the accused.

Five arrested accused in this case are already in police remand till December 22.

Besides probing the murder of Harmandeep, police are investigating a similar case of Nirmal Singh of Goora Singhar village in Gidderbaha who went missing in March this year.

Meanwhile, a skeleton was recovered from a ‘Sem Nallah’ in Bhullar village of Muktsar district.

“A DNA test of the skeleton will be done to find out whether it is that of Nirmal or not. We have also found a shoe which has been identified by Nirmal’s family as that of Nirmal’s,” said Opinderjit Singh Ghumman, SSP Muktsar.

Sources added that the ‘Sem Nallah’ was searched after interrogation of the arrested accused.

Amandeep Kaur, sister of Nirmal, said that Nirmal went missing on March 19 following which a few WhatsApp calls had also come from his mobile number, but he was not on the line. Somebody else was talking. Police were told about the calls, but they could not solve the case, Kaur said. Navjot, who is their relative, had taken Nirmal along, but the police did not take that aspect seriously at the time, Kaur alleged.

Navjot’s wife Ramandeep Kaur had already been arrested on December 17, while their juvenile daughter is said to have written the ransom letters, according to the police.

The other four arrested are Gursewak Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh and Malkit Singh.