scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Gian Chand Gupta takes on builders’ lobby

"People are suffering because of certain builders, they have got cracks in their houses…water supply has been disrupted and what not…this needs to be stopped,” Speaker Gupta said in a conversation with The Indian Express.

Gian Chand Gupta apartmentalisation HaryanaGupta said that he has been witnessing the rampant conversion of single units into four-storey structures with basements, not just in Panchkula, but in Gurgaon as well and this needs to stop. (Facebook/ Gian Chand Gupta)

In a scathing attack on the builders’ lobby in Haryana, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that he is against the rampant ‘apartmentalisation’ (conversion of single units into four floors) going on in the state and has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action on the same.

“I do not understand who allowed these changes in bylaws….who all were consulted if the bylaws have been changed. I am not in favour of it at all…This is absolutely wrong…people invested their hard-earned money looking at the original character of the area—the master plan—and that master plan did not allow any such floors. Now, those people are suffering because of certain builders, they have got cracks in their houses…water supply has been disrupted and what not…this needs to be stopped,” Speaker Gupta said in a conversation with The Indian Express.

More from Chandigarh

Gupta said that he has been witnessing the rampant conversion of single units into four-storey structures with basements, not just in Panchkula, but in Gurgaon as well and this needs to stop.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 08:13 IST
Next Story

Punjab: Under-construction rooms, dirty toilets, no infra welcome staff at several ‘new’ Aam Aadmi Clinics

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close