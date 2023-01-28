Gian Chand Gupta takes on builders’ lobby

In a scathing attack on the builders’ lobby in Haryana, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that he is against the rampant ‘apartmentalisation’ (conversion of single units into four floors) going on in the state and has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action on the same.

“I do not understand who allowed these changes in bylaws….who all were consulted if the bylaws have been changed. I am not in favour of it at all…This is absolutely wrong…people invested their hard-earned money looking at the original character of the area—the master plan—and that master plan did not allow any such floors. Now, those people are suffering because of certain builders, they have got cracks in their houses…water supply has been disrupted and what not…this needs to be stopped,” Speaker Gupta said in a conversation with The Indian Express.

Gupta said that he has been witnessing the rampant conversion of single units into four-storey structures with basements, not just in Panchkula, but in Gurgaon as well and this needs to stop.