Gian Chand Gupta meets MC officials, threatens to cancel licenses of contractors

Six months after the district administration threatened to cancel tenders of companies for not starting work, the local MLA and other MC officials decided to repeat the threat on Tuesday.

“MLA Gian Chand Gupta in a meeting with MC officials has asked for cancellation of licenses of contractors whose work remains undone over the given time limits. Many shortcomings have been found in the progress reports of several development works. Gupta said it is the hard-earned money of public which is spent in the development works, so those who delay in these works without reason cannot be spared,” stated a press statement issued by the administration on Tuesday.

In another such meeting held between former commissioner Sumedha Kataria and the MLA, in the last week of December notices were sent to nine such project contractors that had to be completed by August last year and had not even started their work. The notices asked firms to begin working or have their contracts cancelled and get blacklisted. They were also asked to put in writing any justifiable reason as to why the work had not been completed in time.

Out of a total 156 projects, the nine were found to be excessively delayed. These projects included the work of the construction of bus queue shelters and various entry gates in Panchkula villages. Of the 21 entry gates which were to be completed by October, only six were found to be underway. But after the notices, work on 15 more had begun, Kataria had told The Indian Express.

The work of building an anganwadi in Buddanpur that had been pending for many months, was also kicked off in first week of January, but still remains pending.

Talking to the Indian Express, Gupta had in December stated that, “The projects that have been delayed including the bus stand work, have been asked to either get the work started with immediate effect or the MC has been directed to cancel their contracts and start putting out new tenders for the work.”

Six months on, project contractors who had been served notices then, have still not completed their work. The incomplete work of bus stops has been a prime issue for the locals. The bus stops were demolished in May 2018 at a whopping cost of Rs 9.37 lakh to rebuild them under the draw of a ‘smart city project’ but have remained ‘under construction.’

The press statement further stated that “directions for the issuance of tenders for cleaning of road gullies have also been ordered as the tender for this work was not yet awarded due to the pandemic. Now that the monsoon is on our head, the Assembly speaker said that the work of cleaning the roads has been completed for the benefit of the people. There should be no problem of waterlogging in any area.”

The municipal corporation in tenders worth almost 60 lakhs passed in June had already assigned jobs of road gully cleanings in seven wards. A tender of Rs 9.62 lakh has been given for ward no 14, of Rs 7.7 lakh to wards 13 and 12, Rs 5.62 lakh for ward 8, Rs 7.84 lakh for ward 10, Rs 7 lakh for ward 15, and Rs 7.93 lakh for ward 16. A tender worth Rs 5.85 lakh has also been passed for construction of a sump well in front of house number 107 in Sector 19, in ward number 13 to help the water drain from the area, which is prone to flooding.

Further, Gupta also ordered to speed up the process of sewerage in eight villages under the civic body. Sewerage treatment plants are also to be set up in Saketdi and Ramgarh. These development works are to be done under AMRUT scheme.

Works including the building of drain passing through sectors 18, 17, 16, building of Sanskrit gurukul, archaeological museum, digital library to be built in Mata Mansa Devi campus as well as reconstruction works of community centres in Sectors 7 and 10 also remains pending.

Gian Chand Gupta also called Amit Agarwal, director general of the Department of Local Bodies during the meeting, to give an end to these tasks. Gupta reportedly has also instructed the municipal authorities to give priority to the beautification works of the city.

Sukhdarshanpur shed to house stray dogs

Gupta directed MC officials to complete the construction of the house for stray dogs being built in Sukhdarshanpur as soon as possible. As per information, 70 per cent of the construction work has already been completed. The shed is said to start functioning in the next two months.

Widening of road from Khet Purali to Sabilpur inaugurated

Gupta inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1 crore in Sabilpur village on Tuesday. The works include widening of road from Khet Purli to Sabilpur, at a cost of Rs 63 lakh. Along with this, the long pending demand of the villagers was fulfilled by laying the foundation stone of the community center at a cost of about Rs 20 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the street inside the village at a cost of about Rs 7 lakh.

