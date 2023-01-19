Ghost of PACL disinvestment comes back to haunt former Congress govt in Punjab

OVER two years after former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government disinvested its stake in Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (PACL), Nangal, for a meagre Rs 42 crore, the ghost of disinvestment has come to haunt the previous government with the matter reaching the court.

On the plea challenging the disinvestment of the company manufacturing caustic soda lye was facing losses, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the state government to file a status report in the case on the next hearing on February 16.

The petitioners, Arvind Kumar and others, all ex-employees of PACL, have demanded a probe into the alleged disinvestment scam of Rs 1,000 crore.

The petitioners said that while disinvesting the company the state government disinvested its 100 per cent equity shareholding in PACL, which was equivalent to 33.49 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of PACL through Resurgent India Limited in an arbitrary manner, which has caused a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

The petitioners have said that the disinvestment was a scam in which its management in connivance with government officials sold the company even though the employees had already informed the then Punjab government of a conspiracy going on and that the company would be sold to Sukhbir Dahiya, Jagbir Singh Ahlawat and their family partners.

Interestingly, the government made a huge investment of Rs 356 crore in the company before disinvestment. Out of this money, Rs 116 crore was spent on the modernisation of the plant. Under the business development policy of the previous government, the company availed of an exemption in electricity duty for 10 years subject to a cap of Rs 120 crore, and the company also availed a reimbursement of 25 per cent of GST over the next seven years subject to a cap of Rs 120 crore.

The government, while disinvesting the company, had stated that the company was facing losses and was a sick unit. The petitioners have stated that the company made profits of Rs 55.86 crore in 2018-19, Rs 8.80 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 8.24 crore in 2020-21.

The petitioners alleged that the fraud was done by the managing directors of the company in connivance with politicians. Before the disinvestment, the main road leading from Ajouli Mor to the factory premises was constructed using funds from Nangal municipal corporation to the tune of Rs 75 lakh. It was inaugurated by the former Speaker, Rana Kanwarpal Singh, who was also the then local MLA.

How the disinvestment plan emerged

The former Congress government had decided to disinvest 90,90,000 shares of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) in PACL stating that the company was facing losses.

The Cabinet on September 16, 2019 decided that the amount realised after the disinvestment would be utilised for paying the debts of PSIDC. The government at that time expected to make Rs 50 crore from the disinvestment of its stakes in the PACL.

The Cabinet had stated that the company had been incurring heavy losses since 2009-10, with its net worth in the red and PACL becoming a sick company.

The PSIDC had invested a sum of Rs 3,045.95 lakh into the equity capital of PACL by way of initial public issue and right issue (subscribed on premium). The unit was set up in the public sector and after making the public issue the equity shareholding of PSIDC was around 42 per cent.

The share was later reduced to around 33.49 per cent due to the restructuring of the debt liabilities of the financial institutions and public sector banks, it was further stated.

The Directorate of Disinvestment had to initiate the process of disinvestment of PACL, which began operations in January 1984 at its two manufacturing units located at Naya Nangal and Ropar.

The Directorate of Disinvestment had earlier made four attempts for disinvestments of PSIDC’s equity stake in PACL – in 2002-03, 2004-06, 2009-11, and 2012-15. However, none of these attempts could succeed. A year later, on September 17, 2020, the Cabinet approved the formation of an Empowered Cabinet Sub Committee on Disinvestment to finalise the modalities for strategic disinvestment of 33.49 per cent equity shareholding of PACL.

It also gave the nod to set up a committee of ‘Core Group of Officers on Disinvestment’ to chalk out the details of the disinvestment process, to be presented to the empowered sub-committee, which comprised the then cabinet ministers Brahm Mahindra, Manpreet Singh Badal and Sunder Sham Arora.

A government statement said the decision has been taken in response to the proposal of disinvestment of Sick Industrial Unit – PACL, mooted by the Directorate of Disinvestment and Public Enterprises through the finance department to improve the liquidity position of PSIDC.

The committee of Core Group of Officers on Disinvestment, chaired by the Chief Secretary, was mandated to give recommendations and submit its report to the council of ministers for taking a final decision in this regard. The other members of the committee were finance principal secretary, industries principal secretary, PSIDC managing director, PACL managing director, besides the director of public enterprises and disinvestment as its convener.

Just a week later, on September 23, the Cabinet, in another meeting, allowed the disinvestment after accepting the report of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of PACL, as well as the recommendations of the Empowered Group of Ministers set up on September 17.

Badal who was the finance minister at that time informed the meeting that the state would get Rs 42 crore as its share held through PSIDC, whose sovereign debt stood at Rs 900 crore.