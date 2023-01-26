The knight rises: ‘Ghoda Dhai Kadam’ promises suspenseful drama

Releasing on Chaupal OTT on January 28, Punjabi movie Ghoda Dhai Kadam is a perfect blend of suspense, crime, action, and drama with unexpected plot twists. The film features Sara Gurpal and Sippy Gill in the key roles along with actors Raj Singh Jhinjar, Poonam Sood, Tarsem Paul, Deep Mandeep, Sunita Dhar, and Jatin Sharma among others.

Written by Kumar Ajay and directed by Sagar S Sharma, the story plays against the backdrop of rural Punjab where the lust for power and politics tears a family apart. What keeps the audience hooked is the dark and suspense-filled moves of family members to win against each other. This Chaupal Original film showcases how absolute power can destroy blood relationships and the closest bonds absolutely.

The most intriguing part as seen in the trailer is Sippy Gill’s character who remembers his previous life and stirs the emotions of love, hate, jealousy, and anger in different tones for different members. The toxic obsession of associating pride with the purity of lineage as depicted in the movie is something our society is guilty of, but still makes no effort to break the pattern.

Ghoda Dhai Kadam, produced by Chaupal Studios in association with Ohri Productions, highlights the issues rooted in rural communities with the aim to subtly convey to the viewers its impending harmful consequences.

From January 28, this action-thriller will boggle your mind with the mystery it holds in its story and as you figure out how the knight ultimately rises.