Delhi-Chandigarh Highway: How Gharaunda’s new automatic toll system works

The National Highways Authority of India has rolled out the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system at Gharaunda toll plaza.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJun 25, 2026 06:10 PM IST
Delhi-Chandigarh toll plazzaThe system is expected to be particularly beneficial for daily office commuters, commercial drivers, and families travelling on NH-44.(Express photo)
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Commuters travelling on the Chandigarh–Delhi stretch of National Highway 44 will no longer need to stop at the Gharaunda toll plaza at Karnal, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday rolling out a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system that allows automatic deduction of user fees through FASTag while vehicles pass at highway speed.

“The Gharaunda rollout marks a shift from traditional toll plazas towards technology-based highway travel. For everyday users, the promise is simple — less waiting, smoother driving, and a faster journey on one of the busiest highway corridors in the region. It will save both time and fuel,” Rakesh Kumar, Chandigarh NHAI Regional Officer, said

“Leveraging advanced Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) technology, high-performance sensors and cameras mounted on overhead gantries will automatically identify vehicles and deduct user fees through FASTag, allowing uninterrupted travel at highway speeds,” the officer added.

Benefits of the system

The system is expected to be particularly beneficial for daily office commuters, commercial drivers, and families travelling on NH-44. With no repeated stopping and starting, drivers can expect lower fuel consumption as vehicles will avoid unnecessary idling, braking, and acceleration near the toll point, which is slightly over 100 kilometres from Delhi.

Travellers should maintain a sufficient FASTag balance, an active tag properly fixed on the windshield, and a clear vehicle number plate.

NHAI has introduced an e-notice mechanism for drivers who face failed toll deductions due to a low balance or an inactive FASTag. Vehicle owners can check notices through the NIC portal or the Rajmargyatra mobile application and clear dues within the given timeline.

To ensure smooth movement, authorities have also restricted parking, encroachments, and unauthorised stoppages within 200 metres of the MLFF zone.

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Route patrol vehicles and enforcement agencies will monitor violations such as toll evasion, number plate tampering, and wrong-side driving.

What to do if you get e-notice

An e-notice will be generated when toll payment is not successfully processed through FASTag. This may happen due to insufficient FASTag balance, inactive FASTag, or other tag-related issues.

– Vehicle owners can check e-notices on the NIC portal: www.nhfeenotice.parivahan.gov.in⁠�

– Users need to enter their vehicle registration number and verify through an OTP sent to the mobile number registered in the VAHAN database.

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– e-notices can also be viewed on the Rajmargyatra Mobile App.

– If the toll amount is paid within 72 hours, only the normal applicable toll rate (1x) will be charged.

– If payment is made after 72 hours, the user will have to pay twice the applicable toll rate (2x).

– If a vehicle owner believes an e-notice has been issued wrongly, they can file a grievance through the NIC portal within 72 hours of issuance for review and resolution.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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