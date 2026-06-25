Delhi-Chandigarh Highway: How Gharaunda’s new automatic toll system works

Commuters travelling on the Chandigarh–Delhi stretch of National Highway 44 will no longer need to stop at the Gharaunda toll plaza at Karnal, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday rolling out a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system that allows automatic deduction of user fees through FASTag while vehicles pass at highway speed.

“The Gharaunda rollout marks a shift from traditional toll plazas towards technology-based highway travel. For everyday users, the promise is simple — less waiting, smoother driving, and a faster journey on one of the busiest highway corridors in the region. It will save both time and fuel,” Rakesh Kumar, Chandigarh NHAI Regional Officer, said

“Leveraging advanced Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) technology, high-performance sensors and cameras mounted on overhead gantries will automatically identify vehicles and deduct user fees through FASTag, allowing uninterrupted travel at highway speeds,” the officer added.

Benefits of the system

The system is expected to be particularly beneficial for daily office commuters, commercial drivers, and families travelling on NH-44. With no repeated stopping and starting, drivers can expect lower fuel consumption as vehicles will avoid unnecessary idling, braking, and acceleration near the toll point, which is slightly over 100 kilometres from Delhi.

Travellers should maintain a sufficient FASTag balance, an active tag properly fixed on the windshield, and a clear vehicle number plate.

NHAI has introduced an e-notice mechanism for drivers who face failed toll deductions due to a low balance or an inactive FASTag. Vehicle owners can check notices through the NIC portal or the Rajmargyatra mobile application and clear dues within the given timeline.

To ensure smooth movement, authorities have also restricted parking, encroachments, and unauthorised stoppages within 200 metres of the MLFF zone.

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Route patrol vehicles and enforcement agencies will monitor violations such as toll evasion, number plate tampering, and wrong-side driving.

What to do if you get e-notice

An e-notice will be generated when toll payment is not successfully processed through FASTag. This may happen due to insufficient FASTag balance, inactive FASTag, or other tag-related issues.

– Vehicle owners can check e-notices on the NIC portal: www.nhfeenotice.parivahan.gov.in⁠�

– Users need to enter their vehicle registration number and verify through an OTP sent to the mobile number registered in the VAHAN database.

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– e-notices can also be viewed on the Rajmargyatra Mobile App.

– If the toll amount is paid within 72 hours, only the normal applicable toll rate (1x) will be charged.

– If payment is made after 72 hours, the user will have to pay twice the applicable toll rate (2x).

– If a vehicle owner believes an e-notice has been issued wrongly, they can file a grievance through the NIC portal within 72 hours of issuance for review and resolution.