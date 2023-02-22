As women, we must support each other in newsrooms: Canadian writer Nana aba Duncan

The Consulate General of Canada on Tuesday invited Ghanaian Canadian writer, broadcaster and academic Nana aba Duncan to share her views with journalists, students of communication and people from different walks of life about, “How inclusive newsrooms foster stronger reporting”.

Duncan, who was recently appointed Carty Chair in Journalism, Diversity and Inclusion Studies at Carleton University’s School of Journalism, was in conversation with senior editor Nanki Hans at the Golf Club, Chandigarh.

From 2016 to 2020, Duncan was the host of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s morning show Fresh Air. She shared her experience of producing human rights stories, helping establish the radio division of Journalists for Human Rights, apart from her work in the field of academics.

Duncan spoke passionately about how crucial it is to empower women journalists and those who are supporting the marginalised communities.

“The empowerment of women is the most inclusive way to move forward as a community. Canada is also promoting media freedom and provides dialogues for journalists. Locally we have partnered with organisations in India and other places and conduct activities and provide opportunities for journalists to share their views and have discussions on these issues,” said Duncan, who had won the best influencer award at the Women in Diversity Awards in 2020.

Duncan recalled how as a host of a national television show, her work was being recognised and she was getting more and more requests to host shows. And one afternoon, at a lunch, a friend casually remarked how she was getting these opportunities – because she was a woman and was black. “I was sad, angry, for my capabilities were overlooked, and at some point, it makes you doubt your capabilities. So, this experience and many others in my career over 15 years, made me sensitive to inclusive, free media and equality for women in journalism. One thing that I ensured, when I was working with women, was to make sure that they were okay, be it addressing issues of race, sexual harassment at workplaces, gender pay gap, women not being offered top leadership positions in newsrooms,” said Duncan, who is also the executive director of the Media Girlfriends podcast company and network.

The award-winning journalist shared how her podcast Media Girlfriends is very close to her heart, as the central theme of it is the experiences of women in media, their careers and personal lives.

“Initially it was just something for me to get better and it grew much more than I could imagine,” said Duncan, who also shared her views on the ‘Me Too’ movement and how it impacted many companies to sit up and bring changes to laws and policies.

“There should be no tolerance for sexist jokes, comments at workplaces or in our stories and narratives. We as women must make sure that it’s not allowed no matter what. Another thing we must do in our newsrooms is support each other, not only in work, but also as a person. Sexual harassment should not be tolerated at the lowest level, so it doesn’t reach the highest level. Ultimately, the bottom line is that the more perspectives we have in the newsroom, the better we can help people. We as journalists have an expertise in helping people and we should use it, especially if you are a woman or a non-binary person and part of a group that is marginalised. You must use your expertise to write and express,” said Duncan.