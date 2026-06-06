Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj calls for Sikh unity on 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj drew parallels between the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed Operation Blue Star and what he alleged are ongoing efforts to undermine Sikh identity today.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarJun 6, 2026 09:40 AM IST
Jathedar Sikh unity Operation Blue StarJathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj addressed a gathering of Sikh leaders, organisations, and youth at Sri Akal Takht Sahib on the 42nd ‘Ghalughara Diwas commemoration’ on Friday.
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Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on Friday delivered an address on the 42nd ‘Ghalughara Diwas commemoration’, paying tribute to those who died in Operation Blue Star and urged Sikhs worldwide to remain united against what he described as continuing threats to their identity, institutions, and autonomy.

Speaking before a gathering of Sikh leaders, organisations, and youth, the Jathedar called the events of June 6, 1984, the “Third Ghalughara”, a term used to refer to the Army operation to flush out militants from the Golden Temple, saying the “assault was launched by the country’s own democratic government, which deployed tanks and artillery against the holiest seat of Sikh spiritual authority”.

“The resistance put up by Sikh fighters that day had no parallel in modern history, a fact acknowledged by scholars and thinkers around the world,” he added.

Also Read | Damdami Taksal faces heat over ‘bonhomie’ with BJP on eve of Operation Blue Star anniversary

The Jathedar drew parallels between the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the Army operation and what he alleged are ongoing efforts to undermine Sikh identity today. He cited incidents of harassment of Sikhs in Himachal Pradesh and said, “Sikhs face discrimination when they step outside Punjab, while people from across India freely settle within the state. We are equal citizens of this country. We are not second-class citizens.”

He also warned against the new Anti-Sacrilege Act and alleged that it was part of active conspiracies to bring Guru Granth Sahib Ji and Sikh institutions under state control, weaken the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and place gurdwaras under government authority.

He also reminded the gathering that the perpetrators of the Bargari Guru Granth Sahib desecration case remain at large, and that the accused behind the 2017 Maur incident are yet to be arrested. The Jathedar also raised the issue of Sikh political prisoners, appealing for their release.

Also Read | Decode Politics: 40 years on, why Congress is still jostling with its Operation Blue Star past

Addressing the global Sikh diaspora, the Jathedar said that Punjab remains their homeland and spiritual root. He said, “I urge them to never permanently sever their ties with Punjab, to bring their children to Darbar Sahib, to teach them the glorious history of the Sikh nation, and—with particular emphasis—to never sell their ancestral land in Punjab.”

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He also highlighted the upcoming 450th foundation day anniversary of Sri Amritsar Sahib, appealing to the government to clean up the holy city, noting that while all other Punjab cities have a plastic ban in place, Amritsar remains exempt.

Posters displaying pro-Khalistan militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, once the head of the Damdami Taksal, and his associates were seen at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised after the Jathedar’s speech concluded.

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Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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