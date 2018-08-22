GGSCW-26 claim overall title in boxing tourney

It was joy for Gargi of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, It was joy for Gargi of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women,

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 claimed the overall title with a total of 26 points in the women’s category in the 14th Sub-Junior and 18th Senior Elite women boxing State Championship at PML SD School, Sector 32 held earlier. Government College for Girls, Sector 11 finished at the second spot with eight points. In the women’s category, Nitu of United Club ended the challenge of Ravina of Friends Club in the 48 Kg final. It was joy for Gargi of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 in the 51 Kg final as she scored an easy win over Shobia of Government College for Girls, Sector 11 to claim the gold medal.

In the 54 Kg category final, Savita of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 emerged as the winner as she completed an easy win over Priyanka Kumari of PML SD School. In the 57 Kg final, Anu Devi of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 outclassed Aakriti of DAV College, Sector 10 with a dominant display of boxing to claim the gold medal. In the 60 Kg final, Ritu of PML SD College, Sector 32 ended the challenge of Ritu of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 to claim the gold medal. The 64 Kg final saw Neema of Government College for Girls, Sector 11 registering an easy win over Disksha of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 to claim the gold medal.

Sohini of Boxing Coaching Centre, Sector 42 punched her way to the gold medal in the 69 Kg category with a win over Anju of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26. In the 75 Kg final, Amveet of MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36 scored an easy win over Pranshu of Government College for Girls, Sector 11. In the 81 Kg final, Nandini of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 emerged as the champion with a win over Kajal of DAV College, Sector 10. In the 81+ Kg category, Tejinder of Boxing Coaching Centre, Sector 42 claimed the title with a win over Anisha of PML SD College.

In the sub-junior category, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School claimed the overall title with 13 points. Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30 claimed the second spot with five points.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App