Get ‘physically, technically and mentally’ ready for IPL campaign opener: Ponting to Kings players

The 2025 IPL finalists Punjab Kings, who kicked off their pre-season preparations last week at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium, were joined in by head coach Ricky Ponting for the training camp ahead of their opening match against Gujarat Titans at the Mullanpur Stadium on March 31.

In his address to the team, Ponting delivered a clear and motivational message, emphasising process-driven preparation and resilience.

Ponting, who has been at the helm since the 2025 season, urged the group to focus on getting “physically, technically and mentally” ready for the campaign opener on March 31.

“This is training, this is preparation. This is about getting ourselves physically, technically and mentally right for that first game on the 31st,” Ponting said. “I want you to think back and think what you brought to this team last year and that made us a good team.”