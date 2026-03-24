Get ‘physically, technically and mentally’ ready for IPL campaign opener: Ponting to Kings players

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The 2025 IPL finalists Punjab Kings, who kicked off their pre-season preparations last week at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium, were joined in by head coach Ricky Ponting for the training camp ahead of their opening match against Gujarat Titans at the Mullanpur Stadium on March 31.
In his address to the team, Ponting delivered a clear and motivational message, emphasising process-driven preparation and resilience.
Ponting, who has been at the helm since the 2025 season, urged the group to focus on getting “physically, technically and mentally” ready for the campaign opener on March 31.
“This is training, this is preparation. This is about getting ourselves physically, technically and mentally right for that first game on the 31st,” Ponting said. “I want you to think back and think what you brought to this team last year and that made us a good team.”
He stressed that errors are part of the game and acceptable as long as players remain committed to their roles and plans.
“We all make mistakes. That’s fine. I will make mistakes on the way through this. You will all make mistakes, you’ll drop a catch, you’ll play bad shots, you’ll bowl a bad over. But as long as you are sticking to what you know and what your game plan is, if you make a mistake, doing that in my eyes is not a mistake. It’s just what happens in the game, it’s a part of the game,” he added.
Ponting expressed enthusiasm about reuniting the core group, describing the camp as “the band back together again” with many familiar faces, who were part of the team which lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final by six runs. The team had topped the league stage before they lost against the Bengaluru side in the first play-off before they won against Mumbai Kings in the qualifier 2 to enter the final.
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