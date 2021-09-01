Get Capt govt to deliver on promises or call MLAs meet: Sidhu tells Rawat

With warring factions of the Punjab Congress refusing to pull their punches, Congress general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat reached Chandigarh on Tuesday in a fresh bid to resolve the crisis.

As Rawat met PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, the latter told him that either he should ensure that the issues raised by him are addressed by the current Punjab government or else a CLP meeting is called to ascertain the view of all MLAs.

During the course of the day, Rawat also met PPCC general secretary incharge Pargat Singh, working presidents of PPCC Kuljit Singh Nagra and Pawan Goel.

Sources, meanwhile, said that Sidhu made it clear to Rawat that the way things were going it was not possible for him to deliver when the government and party organisation were working at cross-purposes. He told Rawat that there was no point in him being the PPCC chief if there was no delivery as people expected him to perform and get the promises fulfilled.

Sidhu is also learnt to have told Rawat to call a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting before the Vidhan Sabha session in presence of Central observers and take a view from the MLAs on what they wanted.

“The PPCC chief asked for sorting out of issues like sacrilege, power, drugs and agriculture laws. He told the general secretary incharge that his motive to accept the PPC chief’s post was to get peoples’ issues resolved,” a source privy to the discussion said.

Rawat is also learnt to have told Sidhu to maintain party discipline. He told Sidhu and Pargat Singh that Congress was a national party and crossing the line of discipline sent out a wrong message. He advised them to believe in dialogue, but not through the media.

Party general secretary incharge created another controversy after he told the media after the meeting that he had met the “Panj Pyaras” of Punjab Congress.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema demanded an apology from Rawat for calling the Congress leaders Panj Pyaras.

Rawat said PPCC was working fine and Sidhu had promised to energise the workers in all constituencies in 15 days.

Earlier, when he arrived at Chandigarh, Rawat said there was no feud in Congress.

“If there is any, then what am I there for. He said there are no camps in Punjab Congress and there is only Congress camp. I am there in Punjab. Whosoever wants to meet me, I am available. I will listen to everyone.”

Rawat is scheduled to meet the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday.