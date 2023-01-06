Geo satellite information could not be provided due to some error: Chandigarh to HC

Over a petition filed by city-based dentist alleging ‘missing’ of geo-satellite location coordinates along with call data records of 11 people, including eight personnel of Chandigarh Police, the UT Administration counsel on Thursday submitted before the HC that “on account of some bonafide communication error, strict compliance of order dated February 17, 2022 could not unfortunately be made as regards providing of Geo Satellite information”.

On February 17, 2022, the HC while hearing the plea filed by city dentist, Dr Mohit Dhawan, had directed the Chandigarh SSP to obtain the mobile call detail records along with geo-sat location co-ordinates of the policemen who allegedly ‘abducted’ the petitioner-dentist.

According to the petitioner’s another application filed before HC, he had stated that his counsel had filed an application for inspection of the main petition as per the established procedure, more specifically the data/record as taken on the case file.

However, surprisingly, the “geo-satellite location (latitude and longitude) coordinates”, were not found on record of the judicial file of the HC.

The petitioner-dentist then in October, 2022, filed an application again at HC seeking preservation, requisition and supply of entire accurate data and record of geo-satellite location coordinates along with call data records of the 11 people, including eight policemen of Chandigarh Police for allegedly ‘abducting’ him.

As the matter came up for hearing on Thursday before the Bench of Justice Harkesh Manuja, the counsel for UT, Charanjit Singh Bakshi, submitted that “on account of some bonafide communication error, strict compliance of order dated 17.02.2022 could not unfortunately be made as regards providing of Geo Satellite information”.

The UT counsel further told the HC that the necessary geo-satellite location information shall be provided to the petitioner pertaining to 20 mobile numbers within a period of two weeks.

After hearing the matter on Thursday, Justice Manuja said, “In the meanwhile, for the purpose of effective hearing of the present petition, the respondents are also directed to preserve the geo-satellite location data as well as CDRs pertaining to the mobile numbers.”

The HC adjourned the matter for hearing on January 25, 2023.