Only generous people join Rotary, says Purohit at club’s 118th anniversary celebrations

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who is also Punjab’s Governor, on Thursday attended the Rotary’s 118th-anniversary celebrations as its chief guest at Sukhna Lake.

The programme was organized jointly by Rotary Club of Chandigarh in collaboration with the Chandigarh Tourism department.

On Thursday morning, a bunch of school students were joined by some senior Rotarians, including former world president of Rotary International Rajendra K Saboo, district governor VP Kalta from Shimla, and club president Vinod Kapoor, while they took a part in a peace march to start off the day’s proceedings. Over 60 students and teachers from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, and M.DAV School, Sector 22 participated in the peace march.

Next, it was the turn of the visually challenged students from the Institute for the Blind to recite Saraswati Vandana, as well as bhajan and a shabad.

Later in the day, Purohit addressed the congregation of Rotarians and schoolchildren at the Rotary Peace monument, wherein he recalled the contribution that Rotary has made to the world in advancing understanding, goodwill, and peace through its humanitarian services.

Switching over to Hindi for the benefit of the children, Purohit remarked that only generous people who have big hearts and accept the challenge to serve our society and humanity, join Rotary, and no one can ever refuse them.

He then narrated the story of Maharaja Ranjit Singh who was known for his generosity and recalled how the king once rewarded an old lady with 1000 gold coins who had hit him inadvertently with a stone while trying to pluck mangoes from a tree to feed her children. Despite his ministers’ insistence to punish her, the Maharaja remarked that when a tree can give her the fruit to eat when she hits it with a stone, why can’t I help her?

“Peace building today needs a new approach and efforts of Rotary to have a peace march is a good beginning to keep ourselves reminded that our ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is an age-old guiding principle that India has shown its commitment to even for upcoming G20,” Purohit said.

Rajendra K Saboo later shared the story of how Chandigarh was declared the Rotary Peace City on December 12, 2003, and the monument was unveiled by the then Governor of Punjab, OP Verma, and other dignitaries, which makes the city a unique status as a Peace City.

Later all the dignitaries came together to release blue and white balloons into the air to spread the message of peace.