Chandigarh MC General House meeting: Approval for Rs 135.69 lakh rough cost estimate for shed extension on table

Approval for Rs 135.69 lakh rough cost estimate (RCE) for the extension of a shed at the 10 TPH segregation plant at Dadumajra will be the key agenda item during the 358th meeting of the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
The meeting will be the first General House session after Saurabh Joshi assumed office as mayor, making it significant both administratively and politically.
The proposed shed extension, listed as an agenda item, has been prepared to address persistent space constraints at the Dadumajra segregation plant, which handles around 10 tonnes of waste per hour.
Civic officials have pointed out that the existing covered area is inadequate for routine operations, especially during the monsoon season. Due to limited space, activities such as stacking of incoming waste, installation and movement of machinery and segregation processes are affected, leading to operational bottlenecks.
The proposed extension aims to provide sufficient covered space to ensure uninterrupted processing of daily waste and improve the overall efficiency of the facility. The expenditure is proposed to be met under the capital head — solid waste management (SWM).
Another major agenda item relates to the election of members of the Finance and Contract Committee for the year 2026. As per the agenda note, only five councillors submitted nomination papers within the stipulated time. Consequently, the General House is expected to declare Harjeet Singh, Jasbir Singh, Kanwarjeet Singh, Rajinder Kumar Sharma and Yogesh Dhingra as elected unopposed. The term of the committee will be co-terminus with the tenure of the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.
The House will also take up the reconstitution of three statutory committees — the Water Supply and Sewerage Disposal Committee, the Roads Committee and the House Tax Assessment Committee. These committees are constituted annually in accordance with provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, as applicable to Chandigarh, and play a key role in policy formulation and oversight of civic services.
On the infrastructure front, the councillors will deliberate on a proposal for the reconstruction of damaged footpaths around various parks in Sector 40C, with an estimated cost of Rs 85.83 lakh. The project includes dismantling and refixing kerbs and channels, laying interlocking paver blocks and improving pedestrian pathways to enhance public convenience and safety.
