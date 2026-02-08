Chandigarh MC General House meeting: Approval for Rs 135.69 lakh rough cost estimate for shed extension on table

The meeting will be the first General House session after Saurabh Joshi assumed office as mayor, making it significant both administratively and politically. (File Photo)

Approval for Rs 135.69 lakh rough cost estimate (RCE) for the extension of a shed at the 10 TPH segregation plant at Dadumajra will be the key agenda item during the 358th meeting of the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

The meeting will be the first General House session after Saurabh Joshi assumed office as mayor, making it significant both administratively and politically.

The proposed shed extension, listed as an agenda item, has been prepared to address persistent space constraints at the Dadumajra segregation plant, which handles around 10 tonnes of waste per hour.

Civic officials have pointed out that the existing covered area is inadequate for routine operations, especially during the monsoon season. Due to limited space, activities such as stacking of incoming waste, installation and movement of machinery and segregation processes are affected, leading to operational bottlenecks.