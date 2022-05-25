General House meeting: Agenda to restore fuel limit for official cars to be tabled

The General House will discuss the restoring fuel limit for official staff cars of the Municipal Corporation. There was a 20 per cent cut done for the provision of fuel of employees during Covid.

An agenda will be brought in the House for final approval, in this regard. The meeting is scheduled to take place on May 27.

“In this connection, it is submitted that a number of Covid-19 cases were reported during the year 2020 and the city was under lockdown and the MCC was under financial crisis. Hence, to curtail the expenditure, the matter was placed before the General House of MCC meeting held on 31.08.2020 to impose 20% cut on POL/HSD on the official staff cars of the officers and other categories except the staff cars attached with the fire officers,” the agenda specified.

The agenda stated that, now, several villages have been incorporated in the jurisdiction of the MC and the pandemic is also under control.

“Hence, the condition of 20% cut on POLHSD on staff cars is required to be removed and the limit of staff cars should be restored.

Accordingly, the matter is placed before the General House of MCC to review,” it was stated.

Proposal to build footpath for Rs 59.62L

The House will also consider a proposal for construction of footpath on V5 road, Sector 51, as per the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031. The officials said that this will include repair of the existing footpath, kerbs, channels and uplifting of channel on V4 road as well at Sector 51.

It was said that the site was visited along with the area councillor and found that the condition of existing footpath, kerb and channels was very poor and required urgent repair.

The expenditure on this work will be charged under the head ‘capital- improvement of road and parking and infrastructure facilities’.