General House Meet: Road repair on hold, MC approves Rs 27 crore to renovate its building

Potholes on a road near Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh Potholes on a road near Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh

Municipal Corporation Chandigarh approved a budget of Rs 27 crore only for renovation of its building, during the General House meet on Friday, while city roads are crying for attention.

Potholed roads in sectors 35 and 37, the Gurdwara road in Sector 8, the stretch near sectors 8 and 9 light point, all have been giving a harrowing time to commuters. Despite this re-carpeting of these roads has been put on hold due to paucity of funds.

BJP Councillor Arun Sood said that residents were suffering, while the corporation was bothered only to renovate its office.

“Do all residents visit the MC office daily? What is the need to spend such a whoping amount only on renovation when we are unable to give the basic amenities like roads. I was told in the General House that the MC office renovation is also for city residents, but how frequently do they visit the office? Once in six months? But they have to take the roads everyday,” Sood said.

The issue was taken up in the House on Friday when the agenda of renovation had come up for discussion. The agenda stated that renovation of the basement, first and second floors would be done, which according to a few councillors, was not a priority at the moment.

The re-carpeting of road had been pending as the civic body had stated that they are short of funds. But, the scarcity of funds wasn’t evident when it came to spending on the renovation of the building.

A senior MC official said that they will surely bring the agenda of re-carpeting of roads in the next House meeting.

“We will prepare all the estimates and bring it for discussion in the next House meet for sure,” he said.

An amount of Rs 50 crore is required to re-carpet the roads. The engineering wing had prepared estimates of certain roads, but any kind of development agenda was halted due to paucity of funds.

The Chandigarh MC councillors had even met the Union Territory Administration seeking grants for the road work, but the administration had suggested that they could hand over the roads to them and they will get it re-carpeted. However, the councillors didn’t agree to this.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App