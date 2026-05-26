‘Geared up for T20 WC’ says Harmanpreet as Mann felicitates state’s top sportspersons

As Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitated state’s top-performing sportspersons, he himself got a gift — a signed bat from the women’s World Cup winning captain and her two teammates.

At the state awards function in Chandigarh on Sunday, women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur, presented the bat to Mann. Mann gave away cash awards amounting to a total of Rs 27.70 crore, including the Maharaja Ranjt Singh awards to 87 players. A cash award of Rs 1.5 crore each was also awarded to Harmanpreet, Harleen and Amanjot.

In November last year, the Indian team won their maiden ODI World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final at Mumbai. Speaking at the event, Harmanpreet shared how the Punjab government supporting players like herself and others motivates the players.

“As a player, one gets motivated by such rewards as well the recognition from the government. To win the World Cup for India has been one of the highest points of my career and we all are overwhelmed by the accolades as well the recognition for us all. Such recognition also motivates us to give our best further and achieve further glory for India and Punjab. My message to every young player is to believe in your abilities and keep chasing the dreams. Players need support at the earlier level too and we are glad that players are getting all the support,” Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet will now lead the women’s team in the T20 World Cup in England starting next month and the 2020 finalists will look to win their maiden T20 world title too. She was the captain in 2020 too, when India were defeated by Australia in the final.

“The World Cup is a special moment for all of us and the whole team will aim to win their maiden T20 World Cup too. The whole team is geared up for the T20 World Cup,” she said.

While the rest of the Indian team has left for England, the skipper will join the team in a day as she is also being conferred with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

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The awards were given along with the cash award of Rs five lakh apart with a trophy having the portrait of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The international medallists from the state too were given the cash awards.

“The Punjab government has not only honoured Olympic and Asian Games medalists with Rs 1 crore each but has also provided jobs to nine medal-winning players,” Mann said.

“The players of Punjab have brought immense pride to the country and the state through their achievements on international platforms. It is our responsibility to stand firmly with them and ensure they receive the respect, recognition, and support they deserve,” he added.

Mann also laid the foundation stone for Punjab Bhawan, a multi-storey sports complex coming up at a cost of Rs 43.66 crore in Sector 42, Chandigarh. The sports complex will have a 103-bed hostel apart from the office of Punjab Directorate of Sports as well a multipurpose hall. Mann also launched the direct benefit transfer website for Punjab players as well a dedicated postal for formalities regarding players from the state.