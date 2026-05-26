‘Geared up for T20 WC’ says Harmanpreet as Mann felicitates state’s top sportspersons
As Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitated state’s top-performing sportspersons, he himself got a gift — a signed bat from the women’s World Cup winning captain and her two teammates. At the state awards function in Chandigarh on Sunday, women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur, presented the bat […]
As Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitated state’s top-performing sportspersons, he himself got a gift — a signed bat from the women’s World Cup winning captain and her two teammates.
At the state awards function in Chandigarh on Sunday, women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur, presented the bat to Mann. Mann gave away cash awards amounting to a total of Rs 27.70 crore, including the Maharaja Ranjt Singh awards to 87 players. A cash award of Rs 1.5 crore each was also awarded to Harmanpreet, Harleen and Amanjot.
In November last year, the Indian team won their maiden ODI World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final at Mumbai. Speaking at the event, Harmanpreet shared how the Punjab government supporting players like herself and others motivates the players.
“As a player, one gets motivated by such rewards as well the recognition from the government. To win the World Cup for India has been one of the highest points of my career and we all are overwhelmed by the accolades as well the recognition for us all. Such recognition also motivates us to give our best further and achieve further glory for India and Punjab. My message to every young player is to believe in your abilities and keep chasing the dreams. Players need support at the earlier level too and we are glad that players are getting all the support,” Harmanpreet said.
Harmanpreet will now lead the women’s team in the T20 World Cup in England starting next month and the 2020 finalists will look to win their maiden T20 world title too. She was the captain in 2020 too, when India were defeated by Australia in the final.
“The World Cup is a special moment for all of us and the whole team will aim to win their maiden T20 World Cup too. The whole team is geared up for the T20 World Cup,” she said.
While the rest of the Indian team has left for England, the skipper will join the team in a day as she is also being conferred with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.
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The awards were given along with the cash award of Rs five lakh apart with a trophy having the portrait of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The international medallists from the state too were given the cash awards.
“The Punjab government has not only honoured Olympic and Asian Games medalists with Rs 1 crore each but has also provided jobs to nine medal-winning players,” Mann said.
“The players of Punjab have brought immense pride to the country and the state through their achievements on international platforms. It is our responsibility to stand firmly with them and ensure they receive the respect, recognition, and support they deserve,” he added.
Mann also laid the foundation stone for Punjab Bhawan, a multi-storey sports complex coming up at a cost of Rs 43.66 crore in Sector 42, Chandigarh. The sports complex will have a 103-bed hostel apart from the office of Punjab Directorate of Sports as well a multipurpose hall. Mann also launched the direct benefit transfer website for Punjab players as well a dedicated postal for formalities regarding players from the state.
Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child.
Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships.
An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More