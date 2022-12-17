GBS Dhillon elected Punjab and Haryana HCBA president

Advocate G B S Dhillon was elected the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (HCBA) president for the 2022-2023 session on Saturday, after he defeated Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha) by clinching 1,501 votes.

Dhillon was the HCBA president for the 2020-2021 session.

While the elections were held on Friday, the results were declared early on Saturday.

While advocate Arun Chandar Sharma was elected the HCBA vice-president with 1,038 votes, advocate Jasmit Bhatia won the secretary post with 1,498 votes. Nimrata Kaur was elected the HCBA joint secretary after securing 1,584 votes.

Baljeet Beniwal won the treasurer post with 1,579 votes.