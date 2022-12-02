GBP owners declared proclaimed offenders by UT court

The owners of Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP), a real estate firm, including Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) last week by a Chandigarh court in connection with the multi-crore housing scam. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced for anyone providing any information about the accused that can lead to their arrest.

Police have also started proceeding with the attachment of properties registered in the names of the accused under Section 83 of CrPC. The four accused have been absconding since February, 2022. Police said three out of the four accused are believed to have moved out of India.

Superintendent of Police (EOW) Ketan Bansal said, “Four accused were declared POs by a local court last week. They are involved in a total of 19 cases of cheating and fraud of approximately Rs 40 crore. We have announced a reward for anyone providing any information about them”.

Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta are residents of Dera Bassi in Mohali and Anupam Gupta of Senior Citizen Society, Sector 48, Chandigarh.

As per the cases, the accused in connivance presented a rosy pictures of residential and commercial properties and took huge amounts of money from the complainants on the pretext of delivering them these properties. However, the accused neither provided the property nor return the money and the total amount paid by these complainants was more than Rs 40 crores approximately.

People who invested money in the housing projects are from across the country.

Many cases against GBP Group owners were registered in Punjab also. The group had started mega housing projects in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, New Chandigarh and other prime locations.