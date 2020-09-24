BJP leader Gaurav Goel tenders apology to MC commissioner’s secy

Following the spat on Tuesday, there were protests by the employees of the civic body against the BJP party workers, and at the same time BJP workers had also agitated using slogans and raising placards against the Commissioner. (Express photo)

After a day long protest by Chandigarh’s Municipal Corporation employees, who had sought action against BJP Leader Gaurav Goel for hitting the civic body Commissioner’s Private Secretary Jatin Saini, the strike was called off after Goel tendered an apology to him.

On Tuesday, Goel had reportedly slapped Saini in a fit of rage for making him and his associates wait and not allowing them to meet the MC Commissioner over certain issues he had brought, concerning the villages.

Seeking an FIR into the matter, work was called off at the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, as all the employees had sat on a protest against BJP, asking the police to seek action against the leader.

Following the events, BJP Chief Arun Sood also held a meeting with his party workers regarding the matter.

On Wednesday evening, a meeting between MC employees, MC Commissioner and BJP senior party members also took place at the conference hall of the municipality building.

Commissioner Municipal Corporation KK Yadav said that Goel had rendered an apology to his private secretary following which the matter was resolved.

Goel, while speaking to The Indian Express said that “the matter has been settled amicably and both the parties have withdrawn their complaints.” A complaint from the BJP had also been submitted at the police station following the secretary’s police complaint demanding action.

Following the spat on Tuesday, there were protests by the employees of the civic body against the BJP party workers, and at the same time BJP workers had also agitated using slogans and raising placards against the Commissioner.

The Commissioner’s Private Secretary Jatin Saini had submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh police specifying the manner in which he was manhandled by BJP leader Gaurav Goel.

In the complaint he had specified that some persons from the BJP’s Chandigarh unit had came to meet the MC Commissioner, KK Yadav. He said that as the message was given to the Commissioner, he was intimated that the visitors should wait because there was no prior intimation regarding the meeting, moreover, another meeting was going on.

Saini had further added that Goel, who was present with others, started shouting at him and not just manhandled him but also used abusive language.

In his complaint Saini stated that Goel had threatened him of dire consequences and appropriate action be taken as he was causing obstruction while Saini was doing his duty.

As he submitted the complaint to the police, BJP workers also gathered at the MC building, protesting against the Commissioner. They sat at the parking area raising slogans against Yadav. Meanwhile, MC employees had blocked the building’s entrance and were raising slogans against the political party.

