Gas cylinders, liquor and money being distributed, says Hooda; DC denies

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday alleged the model code of conduct was being violated openly by distributing free cylinders to the public and there were also reports of liquor and money being distributed in many villages ahead of the bypolls in Baroda. However, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyamlal Poonia has claimed they have not found substance in such allegations.

“The Congress has filed a complaint before the Election Commission and the commission should take immediate action to ensure that such activities don’t undermine the democratic process. People know those who try to buy votes by distributing liquor, gas cylinders and money can never work for their welfare. The tricks and gimmicks employed by the BJP will not affect the people of Baroda,” Hooda said. The Congress also alleged that an IPS officer, whose native village falls in Baroda constituency, campaigned for the BJP candidate.

However, the Sonipat DC told The Indian Express they have got examined all the complaints but the allegations were not found correct.

“We have checked godowns of gas agencies but stocks of cylinders were found proper. Though, as a precautionary measure, we have ordered to close all gas agencies and its godowns till the voting is over in Baroda on Tuesday,” said Poonia.

