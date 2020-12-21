Garbage processing plant: Chandigarh MC to take up upgradation, agenda to be considered in House next week

The Garbage Processing Plant in Sector 25 (W) was set up in the 2008, and was being operated by M/s JayPee Associates. The civic body took possession of the plant in June 2020. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to upgrade the recently acquired garbage processing plant located at Dadumajra. The agenda will come up in the General House meeting scheduled next week.

It was mentioned that a team of experts from IlT Roorkee had visited the plant on July 9, and had submitted a report in this regard. “Overall, it is observed that the plant was constructed in 2008 as per MSW 2000 guidelines. Now it is mandatory to follow SWM 2016 Rules, which require segregated waste collection and processing. The best way is to set up a new modern 500 TPD plant for dry and wet waste treatment in the given plot. For dry waste or mixed wastes, even after repair/maintenance of existing machinery, shredder, trommels etc, the existing plant will at best handle 60 to 65 TPD. Hence, if the corporation expects the plant to treat 200 TPD (40 per cent of 500 TPD), additional new equipment will be required and in case fully functional 500 TPD plant is required as per SWM Rule – 2016 then budgetary allocation towards Cap and Opex of MSW treatment is required as per SWM Rule-2016,” stated the report.

The Garbage Processing Plant in Sector 25 (W) was set up in the 2008, and was being operated by M/s JayPee Associates. The civic body took possession of the plant in June 2020.

A monitoring committee constituted by NGT under Justice Pritampal also visited the plant on December. At present, the plant receives approximately 500 TPD waste, of which almost 60 TPD is processed, and the remaining is sent to the dumping site. The committee had recommended that the plant be upgraded in order to increase its capacity.

“In the view of the report submitted by IIT Roorkee and the directions of the Monitoring Committee of NGT, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh intends to upgrade the Garbage Processing Plant. The agenda is being submitted before the General House for approval to call the Expression of Interest for up-gradation and maintenance of the plant on as is where is basis,” stated the agenda.

