Garbage keeps piling up before Le Corbusier Centre, removed after MOH’s intervention

Garbage dumped near Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Chandigarh. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh. Garbage dumped near Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Chandigarh. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh.

The Le Corbusier Centre, Old Architect Building, once the workplace of French architect Le Corbusier, in Sector 19 wore a different look due to a pile of garbage which had been lying in its parking lot situated on the slip road of Madhya Marg, from the last couple of days.

The pile was removed only on Thursday evening after an intervention by Medical Officer of Health (MOH), MC, Dr Amrit Pal Singh.

“It is a serious lapse. There might be a communication gap. I will look into the matter personally. We are receiving huge complaints on WhatsApp helpline number these days about the garbage.

Almost all the complaints are being attended to, promptly,” Dr Amrit Pal Singh, had said while speaking to The Indian Express. The move came after the call.

Earlier, repeated requests by the Centre’s management on the recently launched helpline number through WhatsApp messages had gone unanswered.

The building management claimed that garbage collectors once refused to pick the garbage claiming it is not horticulture waste Another time, one collector, over the phone, gave the excuse of increased fuel prices.

The recent rains had worsened the situation, as the pile had started to emit a foul smell. The parking space before the Old Architect Building is also being shared by the visitors of Environment Building, Sector 19.

“We are tired of sending the messages on the recently launched WhatsApp helpline number of the sanitation wing. There is a communication gap between the wings. The Horticulture wing claimed that it is not the horticulture waste as it contains plastic objects. And another wing termed it green waste. The waste does not belong to our building. Sanitation workers cleaned the Madhya Marg, slip road and dumped the waste including dry leaves, bushes, plastic waste in the parking lot. It represents an ugly face,” said Deepika Gandhi, Director Le Corbusier Centre. The pile also included concrete waste.

“Last week, a tractor-trolley took one third of the garbage. Since then, we are sending messages repeatedly, but all in vain. Although, we get replies on the number, but what does it mean if our grievances are not addressed” said the information guide at the centre, Sonia.

Though the public is not allowed to visit the centre due to the pandemic, it is open for the staff members and workers.

Some renovation work has also been going on. A dedicated corner was marked in the backyard of the Centre for dumping green waste from the campus. The waste is being collected by the horticulture wing.

