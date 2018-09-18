Garbage collectors’ strike continues, 40 officials of MC sanitation wing begin collection of waste

Garbage dumped in Sector 45, Chandigarh, Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh Garbage dumped in Sector 45, Chandigarh, Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

WITH GARBAGE collectors in the city refusing to end their strike leaving Chandigarh stinking, 40 officials of sanitation wing of Municipal Corporation on Monday began the garbage collection at their level. Using 11 trolleys, waste was collected from three sectors by evening — sectors 8, 19 and 22. Sanitary supervisors, sanitary inspectors along with drivers took trolleys to the sectors to collect waste. Residents were asked to bring their garbage and drop it in the trolleys.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline that about 40 officials of their sanitary staff took trolleys to sectors and collected garbage from 1,500 houses in these sectors. Police protection was also sought by the MC while carrying out the collection. The commissioner said that they would extend the collection in other sectors on Tuesday.

“Our Additional Commissioner even met the garbage collectors but they are headstrong. Even when we are offering jobs, all perks to them, they still want to exploit the situation. So without depending on them, we have started garbage collection at our own level and we will continue if they don’t end their strike,” Yadav told Newsline. He said, “We can’t let the city suffer because of their strike. That is why this decision has been taken.”

The issue was raised in the house too that the genuine garbage collectors wanted jobs but it was some of their leaders, basically contractors, whose business would be affected if MC took over. Jai Kishan Dula, president of the Garbage Collectors Union, told Chandigarh Newsline that they won’t end their strike until MC reversed its decision of taking over garbage collection in the city. “We are chalking out our next plan of action and will intensify the protest,” said Dula.

However, the Municipal Commissioner maintained that they too have chalked out an alternative plan if garbage collectors don’t budge.

“If they don’t want jobs and perks as offered by us, we will carry out collection at our level after hiring trolleys. In the meantime, we will start the process of purchasing the twin bin hopper tipper,” he said.

Last Friday, the Municipal Corporation general house had decided to take over the garbage collection in the city. Until now, the garbage collection was being done by independent garbage collectors.

