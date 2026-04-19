Gangsters of Gurdaspur

The border district of Gurdaspur, has emerged as a major breeding ground for a new generation of high-profile gangsters and radicals who have fled India and are now directing organised crime and extortion rackets, data compiled by the Punjab Police shows.

The data further reveals that these gangsters are also hand-in-glove with Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and involved in targeted killings and terror activities from safe havens in Germany, Portugal, Canada, USA, UAE, UK, Armenia and Phillipines. It shows that most of these gangsters operating in Batala, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran area belong to powerful syndicates such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and the Harry Chattha network.

“Several of these gangsters also have direct or indirect links with banned Khalistani outfits who in turn are working at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI, smuggling weapons and drugs through drones and coordinating grenade attacks on police establishments,” a senior police officer said.

Intelligence dossiers list at least a dozen notorious figures from Gurdaspur and its Batala sub-division who continue to operate transnationally despite multiple criminal cases ranging from five to over 50 against each.

Senior Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa says, “These individuals are wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and illegal arms possession. They continue to run their criminal empires in the sensitive border belt of Punjab virtually unchecked. I have complained to the DGP and even to union home ministry. But to no avail. Residents of Gurdaspur have been left to fend for themselves”.

Terror Operatives

Jaswinder Singh alias Baghi, alias Mannu Agwan

A key link of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), Mannu Agwan orginally hails from Agwan village and is suspected to be hiding in Germany. After moving to Greece and connecting with KZF militants via social media, he has openly claimed responsibility for recent grenade attacks on Punjab Police stations and personnel. He is also involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics through drones on behalf of Pakistan’s ISI.

Swaran Singh alias Jeevan Fauji

From Shahzada Kalan village in the district, he is an army deserter who later moved abroad, traveling from India to Germany via Delhi and the UAE. Suspected to be hiding in Germany, he became actively associated with the Harvinder Singh Rinda-Happy Passia terror network. He has been involved in anti-national and terror-related activities, including planning and coordinating grenade attacks on police establishments in Punjab. Swaran Singh has also issued direct threats to police officials and their families. He operates primarily through online and digital platforms while staying outside India.

Major syndicate leaders and associates:

Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Story continues below this ad

From village Bhagwanpura in Gudsapur’ Batala, he has been involved in targeted killings, extortion, murder, drug smuggling and weapons smuggling. His gang is involved in smuggling of heroin and other narcotics from Pakistan and Afghanistan into India. Currently lodged in an Assam jail, he is believed to have continued to orchestrate criminal activities from the prison.

Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam

Hailing from Dalam Nangal, he is a key handler of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and closely affiliated with Harry Chattha. Suspected to be in the UAE, he is a rival of the Bambiha, Lucky Patial and Ghanshampuria gangs. He recently claimed responsibility for the shootout killing of gangster Gora Bariar.

Supreet Singh alias Harry Chatha

From Chatha village, he is absconding since the 2016 Nabha jail break and is suspected to be in Germany. Initially part of the Shera Khuban gang, he is now linked to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and is wanted in multiple cases of extortion, murder (including the killing of Kanav Mahajan in Batala) and organised crime.

Amandeep Singh alias Aman Ghotawala

Originally from Ghot Pokhar, he currently operates from the UAE and is tied to both Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Harry Chattha gangs. Involved in targeted killings, extortion, murder and weapons smuggling, he considered a direct rival of the Bambiha, Lucky Patial and Ghanshampuria syndicates.

Maninder Billa

Story continues below this ad

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he comes from Dakoha village and is suspected to be hiding in Germany. He is involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and illegal arms possession. With more than five criminal cases registered against him, Billa continues to coordinate gang activities and extortion rackets in Punjab.

Nishan Singh Jourian

From Jourian Kalan, he is an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected to be hiding in the UK, he is implicated in murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and illegal arms possession. With more than five criminal cases registere against him, Nishan Singh remains active in the Bishnoi gang’s overseas network, coordinating criminal operations from abroad.

Pavittar Preet Singh, alias Pavittar

An associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he hails from Chaura Madhra village. Suspected to be hiding in the USA, he is implicated in murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and illegal arms possession. With more than five criminal cases registered against him, Pavittar remains active in the Bishnoi gang’s overseas network, coordinating criminal activities in Punjab through his associates.

Husandeep Singh, alias Husan

He is associated with the Pavitter Chaura Madhra gang and affiliated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. He is implicated in NDPS Act violations, murder, attempt to murder, targeted killings, arms smuggling, robbery, and dacoity. From Shahbad village, he is suspected to be hiding in the USA. Husan continues to target rival gang members in Punjab through his foot soldiers. He is considered a radicalized gangster with links to Pakistan’s ISI. With more than eight criminal cases registered against him, his name has also been flagged internationally, with a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol at the request of Punjab Police.

Gurlal Singh, alias Gullu

Story continues below this ad

From Rudiana village, he is suspected to be hiding in the USA. He is reportedly associated with Gurdev Jassal, another gangster based in the USA, whose name has appeared in extortion and drug-related cases. On 15 October 2025, shots were fired at Sri Ram Hospital in Kalanaur by his associates under his instructions, after he allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion from the hospital owner. Gurlal has 13 criminal cases registered against him.

Rajbir Singh alias Raja Haruwal

Based in Armenia, he is an associate of Shamsher Singh alias Honey.