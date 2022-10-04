Gangsters not born in six months of AAP govt, were patronised by Cong, Akali govts: Mann

Under fire from the Opposition over the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday said the gangsters were not been in the six months that his government has benn in power, but had been patronised by the previous Congress and Akali regimes.

“These leaders and parties used these youth for their vested interests by handing over guns to them,” Mann said in the Vidhan Sabha while speaking in support of the confidence motion that he had tabled.

Mann said that the state government has issued a look out notice against Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, who had fled from police custody on Sunday. He said that police officer Pritpal Singh has been sacked from the force and a case has been registered against him after which he had been sent on remand till October 7 by the court. Mann said that a special operation has been started to nab the gangster and he will be soon behind the bars.

On Moosewala killing, the Chief Minister said that so far Police had registered case against 36 people in this murder out of which 28 including four sharp shooters have been arrested.

Earlier during Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the AAP government over the escape of the gangster and sought a statement from the CM on the issue.

Replying to Bajwa over the law and order situation in Punjab, minister Aman Arora said the Mann-led Punjab government has been trying to improve the situation, which had deteriorated during the previous governments.

Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora too cornered Congress MLAs Bajwa for acting as a ‘B’ team of BJP.

Congress should introspect before pointing fingers at AAP government, Arora said, while adding that strict actions are being taken against culprits indulging in anti-social activities within no time.

Reminding the opposition about the mess they had created during their party regime in Punjab, Arora said that numerous targeted killings including that of Gurdeep Pehalwan, Mahinderpal Bittu, two ASIs, Comrade Balwinder Singh, Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja and Mata Chand Kaur had taken place during the tenure of Congress and SAD-BJP governments. “Wasn’t the law and order situation the worst during your government,” asked Arora, while adding that the law and order situation had not deteriorated in the blink of an eye. “We are cleaning the mess created by previous governments,” he added.

Speaking on the 2015 sacrilege issue, Mann said his government is committed to ensuring severest of severe punishment to perpetrators of the Bargari incident. Mann said he has asked the officers to complete the inquiry into matter at the earliest for nailing the guilty, no matter how influential they are. He said the state government was also making all out efforts on the legal front to ensure that no guilty is spared.

Mann trained his guns against Amarinder Singh for allegedly shielding the corrupt and said the former chief minister had joined BJP with a few of his accomplices.

However, he said the BJP had “closed doors” for some supporters of the former CM due to serious allegations of corruption against them.

Mann said if the BJP is denying entry to such leaders then one can well imagine how much corrupt they would have been.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to ensure smooth and hassle free procurement of paddy in the state, the chief minister said every single grain of the crop will be purchased.