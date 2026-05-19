Gangster module linked to foreign handlers busted after encounter in Chandigarh

Glock, Zigana pistols seized; three accused linked to Gopi Nijjar murder arrested

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readChandigarhMay 19, 2026 09:00 PM IST
The study, called ‘Dynamics of circulation and trade networks of illegal firearms and ammunition: A Bihar perspective’, was submitted to Bihar’s Director General of Police Vinay Kumar last week.Police said sophisticated foreign-made weapons, including a Glock 26 pistol and a Zigana pistol, were recovered from the accused, who were allegedly planning a carjacking in the city.(Representative/ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police has busted a module allegedly linked to foreign-based gangsters Doni Bal and Mohabbat Randhawa with the arrest of three alleged operatives following a brief encounter near the Sector 43 bus stand late Monday night.

Police said sophisticated foreign-made weapons, including a Glock 26 pistol and a Zigana pistol, were recovered from the accused, who were allegedly planning a carjacking in the city.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prabhjot Singh (19) of Gurdaspur, Jobanpreet Singh (18) of Tarn Taran and Ajay Pal Singh (24) of Tarn Taran. Police said the trio was allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nijjar in Kapurthala last month. Nijjar was stated to be the last witness in the Sukha Kahlwan murder case.

Police team fired two rounds in retaliation

According to police officials, an Operations Cell team was on patrol on May 18 when it received a tip-off that the three accused, allegedly acting on the directions of Doni Bal and Mohabbat Randhawa, were roaming in Chandigarh with automatic weapons and planning to snatch a car at gunpoint near the Sector 43 bus stand.

A trap was laid in the area and, as the police team attempted to apprehend them, the accused allegedly tried to flee towards a nearby forested area. While Jobanpreet Singh was overpowered with a .32 bore pistol, Prabhjot Singh and Ajay Pal Singh allegedly opened fire at the police party.

“One bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of a member of the Operations Cell team,” a police official said.

Police said despite repeated warnings to surrender, the accused continued firing, prompting retaliatory firing by the police team.

Story continues below this ad

A total of five rounds were fired during the encounter — three by the accused and two by the police — following which the accused surrendered. Senior police officers and forensic teams later visited the spot.

Linked to Gopi Nijjar murder case

An FIR under Sections 109, 132, 221 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they had been in touch with gangsters Doni Bal and Mohabbat Randhawa through encrypted messaging applications, police said.

Police claimed the trio had carried out the murder of Gopi Nijjar in Kapurthala on April 30 on the instructions of the foreign-based gangsters. The Doni Bal gang had later claimed responsibility for the killing through a social media post, police added.

Story continues below this ad

According to officials, Prabhjot Singh and Jobanpreet Singh were among the main shooters in the murder case along with another accused, Gaurav alias Gola, who has already been arrested. Ajay Pal Singh allegedly arranged weapons for the shooters and was part of the conspiracy.

Gang recruited youth with promise of settling abroad

Police further alleged that the accused were involved in trafficking weapons to other gang members on the directions of foreign-based handlers.

Officials said Prabhjot Singh had returned to India from Malaysia in February this year and had allegedly come in contact with the gang through one Arshdeep of Tarn Taran while abroad.

Jobanpreet Singh, described by police as a “fatherless child”, was allegedly lured into the gang with promises of settling him abroad. Ajay Pal Singh, meanwhile, has previous criminal cases registered against him in Punjab, police said.

Story continues below this ad

The police recovered one Zigana pistol with cartridges from Prabhjot Singh, a .32 bore pistol from Jobanpreet Singh, and a Glock 9 mm pistol from Ajay Pal Singh.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments