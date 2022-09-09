Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s police remand extended till September 12

Mohali Police on Thursday produced gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a Kharar court after his police custody ended in an Arms case.

The court extended Bishnoi’s custody till September 12. Bishnoi was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manzra Dutta. Earlier, Bishnoi was to be produced in the court through video conferencing due to an intelligence input that there could be danger to his life. Later, he was produced in the court under tight security.

Bishnoi had been arrested by Punjab Police after his role was allegedly established in carrying out the murder of

Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala.

A case under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Section 21 of NDPS Act was lodged at Kharar (Sadar) police station on June 6 against Bishnoi and others.