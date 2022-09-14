Gangster Lakhbir Landa’s aide arrested in Kharar

Close on the heels of busting an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police’s State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) has arrested another operative of the gang from Kharar.

The arrested person has been identified as Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran. The Police have also recovered 103 gm of heroin from his possession.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Police had arrested three aides of Landa and Rinda, including Nachhatar Singh alias Moti, who is prime accused of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Shahabad area of Kurukshetra in Haryana recently.

SSOC Assistant Inspector General Varun Sharma said, “Soni is an active member of the Lakhbir Singh alias Landa module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides, providing hideouts to the module members.”

A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at SSOC Police Station, Mohali.

Landa (33), who is a native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had conspired the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.

He is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).