Gangster Jaipal’s men suspected to be behind robbery in Zirakpur

A gang closely associated with Gangster Jaipal was behind an armed robbery that took place at a flat in Peermuchalla of Zirakpur, when some armed robbers took away gold and cash from the residence of a wholesaler of gold. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

Advertising

The robbery took place at Rajesh Verma’s residence. On May 2, some armed robbers entered his flat and kept his children hostage at gun point before running away with some cash and jewellery. The police sources told Chandigarh Newsline that Rajesh Verma belonged to Faridkot. Gangster Jaipal had demanded money from Verma but he did not give and even moved to Zirakpur thereafter, where he started his business.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the men who took away cash and gold have connections to gangster Jaipal. Even the complainant was reluctant. He could be under fear as he was threatened in the past too,” an officer disclosed.

The officer further added that after the incident, when Rajesh Verma was asked about Jaipal’s role, he was reluctant at first but further investigation revealed that the robbery was carried out by a gang closely associated to Jaipal. “There is a betting angel to the case. At this point, I can not disclose anything as the investigation is underway but Jaipal’s men were threatening Rajesh Verma, who shifted to Zirakpur thereafter. However, his men kept following him. Even the vehicle used by the men to commit robbery bore a fake number plate of Faridkot district. There is a connection,” the officer added.

Jaipal, who is evading arrest, headed some mafia gangs in Punjab. Vicky Goundar, who was killed in a police encounter on January 26, 2018, also worked for Jaipal. It was also alleged that both, Jaipal and Vicky Goundar, were involved in the murder of Jaswinder Singh alias Rocky, who also used to be a gangster and later turned politician and contested Punjab assembly elections in 2012. Rocky was killed in 2016 near Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh (HP).

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar was not available for comments as his phone was not reachable.