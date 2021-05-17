Gangster Jaipal Singh, his accomplices booked for murdering two policemen in Jagraon

The FIR registered named gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar of Ferozepur, and his accomplices Baljinder Singh alias Babbi of Malla Khurd (Moga), Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi of Kharar (Mohali) and Darshan Singh of Sahauli (Ludhiana). (File)

Ludhiana Rural Police on Sunday booked gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar and three of his accomplices for the alleged murder of two policemen from CIA Jagraon, who were gunned down at Jagraon Grain Market a day before.

According to the FIR — a copy of which The Indian Express has seen — registered on the complaint of Home Guard Rajwinder Singh (a third cop who was on the spot), gangster Jaipal and his accomplices opened fire at the police party, after one of the policemen — ASI Bhagwan Singh — identified the men and tried to nab them.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity with an intent to cause grievous hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of his duty) of IPC and sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act at Jagraon city police station.

On Saturday, two cops from CIA Jagraon of Ludhiana rural police — ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh — had been shot dead after four men allegedly opened fire at them at Jagraon grain market.

The incident took place after the policemen had gone to the market to check on some vehicles after receiving a tip-off on illicit liquor smuggling. Home Guard Rajwinder Singh had escaped unhurt in the incident.

The FIR registered named gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar of Ferozepur, and his accomplices Baljinder Singh alias Babbi of Malla Khurd (Moga), Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi of Kharar (Mohali) and Darshan Singh of Sahauli (Ludhiana).

According to the FIR, the police party had noticed two people were shifting a red colored suitcase from an I-10 car to a canter. Getting suspicious, the police team went near the two vehicles for checking and asked the men to furnish some identity cards. “When one of the occupants from the canter came out. ASI Bhagwan Singh recognized him immediately as wanted gangster Jaipal Ferozepuria. The men then suddenly opened fire hitting ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh, both of who collapsed at the spot. The men fired at me too, but i managed to somehow save myself,” the FIR read.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ludhiana rural SSP Charanjit Singh said that Jaipal Singh Bhullar is wanted in at least 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robberies among others.

“Our cops were wearing civil clothes as they were from the CIA wing. The canter has been recovered and we have found that it is registered in the name of one Gurpreet Singh from Malla Khurd of Moga. He is a friend of the accused Babbi. ASI Bhagwan Singh was shot near his neck, Dalwinder was hit in pelvic area and died due to extreme blood loss. It all happened so suddenly that our men could not defend themselves. The accused also took away Bhagwan Singh’s service weapon and Dalwinder’s mobile phone,” said the SSP.

Meanwhile, both ASIs were cremated with full honors at their native villages. DGP Dinkar Gupta said that the Punjab Police had lost two brave officers and that the families of both officers would be paid a sum of Rs 1 crore rupees, besides other benefits.

Jaipal Singh Bhullar, ‘most wanted’ and on the run

Jaipal Singh Bhullar, who according to police files has been on the run since 2016, when he allegedly killed his rival gangster Jaswinder Singh alias Rocky of Fazilka, at Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh and later ‘confessed’ on Facebook. He and his accomplices, later allegedly looted Rs 1.33 crore from cash van of Axis Bank in Banur (near Chandigarh) in 2017.

He along with his accomplices — including his brother Amritpal Singh Bhullar — also allegedly looted 30-kg gold worth crores in daylight robbery from IIFL branch on Gill road of Ludhiana on February 17, 2020.Later, Amritpal and another gangster, Gagandeep alias Gagan Judge, were arrested by the Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police, but Jaipal managed to evade the police dragnet. Jaipal’s close aides– gangsters Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria– both were killed in encounters with Punjab Police. Son of a retired cop, Jaipal in his Facebook post after rival Rocky’s murder had written: ‘Abhi to khel shuru hua hai, just wait and watch’.