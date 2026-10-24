From kabaddi player to wanted gangster: Haryana to seek extradition of Himanshu Bhau

Once a promising kabaddi player at the age of 14, gangster Himanshu Bhau is now facing as many as 64 criminal cases, including those involving murder, extortion and attempt to murder, most of them registered in Haryana.

Following his arrest in Las Vegas by US law enforcement agencies, acting on inputs from Indian central agencies, the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) is preparing to seek his extradition to face trial in India.

A senior Haryana Police officer told The Indian Express that the STF had been in constant coordination with central agencies to facilitate action against Bhau, who had been operating from abroad.

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Between January 2024 and August 2026, the STF arrested 111 alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang over 30 months. This was the second-highest number of arrests the STF made in its crackdown on any gang, after the Rohit Godara-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose 335 alleged members were apprehended during the period.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said the Haryana Police and the STF were continuously taking action against gangsters operating from foreign countries and dismantling their domestic networks. According to the police, since 2019, a total of 28 gangsters have been deported or extradited from foreign countries, while 15 others remain in custody abroad as legal proceedings are underway.

Although Bhau was operating from outside India, his alleged criminal network has deep roots in Haryana’s Rohtak-NCR belt. His associates and alleged shooters in India have been carrying out criminal activities on behalf of the network, according to police. The gang is suspected of involvement in extortion, targeted shootings and killings, besides recruiting young people to carry out attacks.

Police sources said people linked to Himanshu Bhau and Deepak Nandal were allegedly involved in recent shooting incidents in Gurugram. In August 2026, the police arrested seven alleged associates of the two and seized weapons and ammunition from them.

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Uncle’s influence

Himanshu Bhau, 23, hails from Ratauli village in Haryana’s Rohtak district. Before his alleged involvement in organised crime, he showed promise as a kabaddi player at the age of 14.

According to a villager, Bhau participated in kabaddi competitions across Rohtak before he began associating with people allegedly involved in criminal activities. A police officer had earlier said that Bhau’s paternal uncle, who was arrested in cases involving murder, attempt to murder, robbery and ransom, had a considerable influence on him.

April 2018 marked Bhau’s first recorded brush with the law. Months after he turned 15, an FIR was registered against him on charges of rioting. According to the FIR, the altercation stemmed from a dispute over the liquor trade in the village. “He assaulted a bus driver,” an officer said.

In 2020, at the age of 17, Bhau was lodged in a juvenile correctional facility in Hisar in connection with an attempted-murder case. A little over a month later, he escaped along with 20 other inmates. While authorities later apprehended 18 of those who fled, Bhau and one other escapee remained untraceable.

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After escaping from the juvenile facility in October 2020, Bhau allegedly accumulated more than 20 criminal cases in less than four years, including at least 16 cases involving murder and attempts to murder. He came under the scrutiny of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Interpol issued a Red Notice against him in August 2023.

Singhal said the police were also targeting the local associates, arms suppliers and financial networks that sustain gangs operating from abroad. Through the ‘Abhedya’ app, officials are working to protect citizens from suspicious calls from international and virtual numbers, including those used for threats, extortion attempts, and fraud, the DGP said.