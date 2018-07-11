Gangster Dilpreet had been staying in Chandigarh since November last year: Punjab Police

“Rupinder and Dilpreet’s preliminary interrogation has revealed that both of them were staying together in Sector 38-C since November 2017,” said Inspector Shiv Kumar, posted in Jalandhar (rural) police district. “Rupinder and Dilpreet’s preliminary interrogation has revealed that both of them were staying together in Sector 38-C since November 2017,” said Inspector Shiv Kumar, posted in Jalandhar (rural) police district.

The Chandigarh Police was virtually caught napping till Monday when they got a tip-off from their counterparts in Punjab about notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh’s movement in Sector 43.

Dilpreet had been staying in one of the flats of a housing board colony in a densely populated Sector 38-C since November 2017, reveals preliminary interrogation by the Punjab Police. In the locality, his alleged accomplice Rupinder Kaur had introduced him as her husband.

Dilpreet used to wake up every morning, greet his neighbours, pick up newspapers from his doorstep and even go for weekend outings with Rupinder and her two children in a white Swift Dzire car. This was the same car, registered in the name of a Naraingarh resident, in which Dilpreet was captured after a brief encounter with joint teams of Punjab and Chandigarh Police on Monday.

“About a fortnight ago, the couple even brought a brand new refrigerator, one automatic washing machine and a bed. Their children wore good branded clothes, whenever we saw them going out for outings in their car. Rupinder told me that her mother was residing in Sector 39,” said Ritu Aggarwal, Rupinder’s neighbour.

The house, in which Dilpreet was staying with Rupinder, was originally allotted to a Badheri village resident in 1974. The man sold it to a property dealer who further sold it to a woman currently residing in Mohali. This woman had given it on rent to Rupinder in November 2017.

“We have contacted the house’s landlady. She told us that she was currently in Kolkata. We are in touch with her relatives,” one of the investigating police officers told Chandigarh Newsline.

“They [Dilpreet and Rupinder] were living as any other normal couple. Everybody believed that they were married and had two children. They used to get visitors frequently. People visiting them, mostly men, used to be well-dressed and well-behaved,” Sagar Sharma, another area resident, told Chandigarh Newsline.

The residents told Newsline that the Chandigarh Police had never bothered about tenant verification in their locality. On Tuesday, however, a team from Sector 39 police station visited the area and sought information about tenants.

Sub-Inspector Sukhjinder Singh from Sector 39 police station said, “Since the owner of the house where Dilpreet and Rupinder were staying had not submitted the tenant verification forms, we shall lodge an FIR against the house owner for violating District Magistrate’s orders.”

Chandigarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Vijay Jagdale said, “Although Punjab Police has claimed that Dilpreet has been staying in Sector 38-C since November 2017, we are yet to verify it independently. Although we have a system of tenant verification in the city, it needs to be investigated why this house owner did not submit the tenant verification forms to the police station concerned. We are still in the process of verifying certain details.”

