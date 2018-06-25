Gangster Dilpreet denies making any threatening calls to singer in FB post

Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by some unidentified persons in sector 91 in Mohali. Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by some unidentified persons in sector 91 in Mohali.

Gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan who allegedly shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and also allegedly threatened singer and actor Gippy Grewal uploaded a post on Facebook denying making any threatening call to Grewal. Dahan also denied threatening a Noorpur Bedi-based doctor.

Dahan, in his post, which was uploaded at 6.51 pm on June 9, claimed that some days back there were reports in the media that he threatened a Noorpur Bedi-based doctor Gurdev Singh. He claimed that he knew Dr Gurdev Singh and the latter did not have any valid degree. He also said that his motive was to tell Gurdev not to play with the lives of people.

The gangster further wrote that he did not threaten singer Gippy Grewal and that he had called the singer only to urge him not to show weapons in songs as it has a negative impact on youngsters.

In his post Dahan claimed that he spoke to Grewal’s manager and asked him to connect to Grewal, but the manager did not do so and the next day he read in newspapers that Grewal lodged a complaint against him.

