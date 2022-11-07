scorecardresearch
Gangster Deepak Tinu’s brother arrested by Punjab Police

Deepak Tinu, allegedly one of the conspirators involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, escaped from police custody on the intervening night of October 1 and 2. He was nabbed later.

Punjab Police on Monday arrested Chirag, the brother of gangster Deepak Tinu who had escaped from the custody of Mansa police a month ago, officers said. Bhiwani resident Chirag took Deepak and his girlfriend Jyoti to Gogameri in Rajasthan after the gangster had escaped from police custody on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, they added.

Deepak Tinu was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell from Ajmer on October 19. The Punjab Police took him into custody on October 28.

“Chirag arrived in a dark blue Santro car, picked Deepak Tinu and his girlfriend Jyoti from outside the residence of sub-inspector Pritpal Singh and took them to Rajasthan and further to different hideouts. Chirag was arrested on November 7 and two .32 bore pistols and the Santro car used by him in the crime have also been recovered,” said M S Chhina, inspector general of police (Patiala range).

Deepak Tinu is allegedly one of the conspirators involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. He was taken out of the crime investigation agency (CIA) building by SI Pritpal Singh, then in-charge of CIA, Mansa, in a private vehicle on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, following which he escaped. An FIR was registered soon and Singh was subsequently dismissed from service on October 2.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav then constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by IG (Patiala range) M S Chhina in the wake of Tinu’s escape. So far, the SIT has arrested nine accused who helped the gangster evade the police. It has also recovered seven weapons and four vehicles from the accused.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 04:46:10 pm
Agree to demands or else crushing, harvesting of cane would stop: Former MP Raju Shetti to sugar mills

