Gangrape accused seeks speedy trial, daily hearings

A gangrape accused has moved an application to the district and sessions judge, Chandigarh, for speeding up the trial of his case, and requested daily hearings.

The accused, a hotelier of Burail, has moved the application mentioning that he has been falsely implicated.

Praveen, who is in Burail jail at present, has mentioned in the application through his counsel Amarjeet Gujral that the chargesheet in the case has already been submitted and charges have been framed.

However, till date, the prosecution has not even examined the victim (prosecutrix), and the victim has never mentioned in her statements that Praveen raped her, which thus proves that he was never involved in the crime, the application said.

The accused further stated that he is the only bread earner in his family and due to the pandemic, his family is facing a financial crisis. Thus he pleaded that the proceedings of the case involving him be conducted day to day, so that the trial can be completed, and justice may prevail.

The case pertains to June 2019, when the accused Praveen along with four others was arrested for allegedly gangraping a 16-year-old girl.

Charges were framed against accused, Praveen, Navneet, Vikas, brother-in-law, and sister of the victim under sections 376 D (gang rape), 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The case is now scheduled for hearing on May 28.

As per the prosecution, the incident came to light on June 2 last year, when the victim complained of stomach pain after which doctors found that she was pregnant. Police were informed about the incident and the victim was taken to GMSH, Sector 16.

The complainant’s brother-in-law took her to a hotel in April. The victim was taken to a room where four unknown persons gangraped her. While the accused left, the victim stayed in the same room where her brother-in-law also raped her the next day.

Later on, the accused took the victim to a house in where Parveen raped her. Parveen operates the hotel.

