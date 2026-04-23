Gang procuring weapons from UP, MP, and supplying arms to Chandigarh criminals busted; 8 held

An interstate arms supply network allegedly involved in procuring illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Pradesh (MP) and supplying them to criminal gangs in Chandigarh has been busted by the Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police. Eight accused have been arrested and 14 pistols and 15 live cartridges have been recovered, Geetanjali Khandelwal, SP, Operation Cell, Chandigarh Police, said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul, alias Rally, and Monu, alias Kandu, of Indira Colony, Manimajra. Rahul was reportedly procuring illegal weapons from UP and MP and supplying them to various gangs and criminals in the city. Monu, who has connections with illegal weapon suppliers in UP and MP, earlier supplied illegal weapons in Tricity and now is involved in drug trafficking in the region. He introduced Rahul to the illegal weapon suppliers in the two states.

According to SP Khandelwal, during sustained interrogation of the accused, a significant breakthrough emerged as both disclosed their active role in supplying illegal weapons to key associates of the Lucky Patial and Bambiha gang operating across the Tricity.

The other accused held are — Govind, alias Gaurav, Sanju, alias Kancha, Mukesh, alias Gullu, Gurdip Singh, and Monu Jaiswal.

According to police, the breakthrough came on April 14 following specific inputs, leading to the arrest of Rahul and Monu.

Police recovered three sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and one country-made weapon along with two live cartridges from Rahul. Monu, who allegedly connected him with arms suppliers and was also involved in drug trafficking, was found in possession of four weapons, including three semi-automatic pistols and a country-made pistol, along with three live cartridges, DSP Operation Vivek Sheokhand said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another associate, Govind alias Gaurav, from whom one country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered. Police said he intended to establish his identity in the criminal world and had been brandishing weapons to create fear in local areas.

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“All the accused persons revealed that, in active collusion, they have been procuring illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh through organised channels. These arms are either clandestinely concealed by them or strategically distributed, as per demand, to associates and supporters of various gangster networks operating across Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab, thereby facilitating and strengthening organised criminal activities in the region,” Khandelwal said.

Meanwhile, in a parallel drive, the Operation Cell arrested several other accused in separate cases and recovered six additional illegal weapons and nine cartridges.

Among them, Mukesh alias Gullu, a wanted accused and proclaimed offender, was injured in a police encounter led by Inspector Satvinder Duhan, after he allegedly opened fire on a police team near Sector 25. He sustained a bullet injury in the leg and was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Police also apprehended Aman, alias Batak, and Sanju, alias Kancha, during patrolling operations, with each found carrying a country-made pistol and live ammunition. In another case, Gurdeep Singh and Monu Jaiswal were arrested with illegal weapons during a midnight naka.

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Police said the accused were part of a well-organised interstate network sourcing arms from other states and distributing them among gangsters and criminals in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana.

Further investigation is underway to identify the entire supply chain and possible links to other criminal networks.