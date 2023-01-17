Gang involved in copper wire theft busted in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police on Monday said they busted the gang involved in stealing thousands of meters of copper wire from the many solar power plants and panels installed across Chandigarh, as they arrested two men and apprehended five juveniles Friday.

At least 10 cases were reported, over months, where many metres of copper wire were stolen from the plants and panels.

While the juveniles were sent to the Juvenile Home, Sector 25, the two men, Rajesh, alias Kancha, and Ram Singh, both residents of EWS Dhanas, were remanded in judicial custody. Police said the gang was busted on the basis of a tip-off they received on Friday.

Crime branch Inspector Rajiv Kumar said, “The copper wires were stolen from different solar systems installed at Water Works, Sector 39, Sector 26, ISBT 17, four houses in Sector 19, SPV power plant, ISBT 43, international boys hostel, Sector 15, public health building, Sector 11, and GMSSS, Sector 10.

The investigation revealed that all the gang members were addicts and the adults are also unemployed.

They reside in the same area and to fulfil the need for drugs, they adopted to stealing and selling copper wire”.

The repeated incidents of copper wire thefts had raised questions on the security of the panels as well as plants and on the efficiency of the Chandigarh Police.