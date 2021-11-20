Gang selling fake gold bricks busted in Haryana’s Nuh

The Haryana Police arrested two members of the ‘Tatlu Gang’ from Nuh district who were allegedly conning people from other states by luring them on the pretext of selling them fake gold bricks found in the fields.

The Haryana Police spokesperson said, “Seventeen fake gold bricks (in biscuit-type pieces), one illegal country-made pistol, two cartridges with magazines, seven mobile phones and other items have also been recovered from their possession.”

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, it was found that the gang members used to contact people from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to sell fake gold bricks at cheaper price by passing them off as genuine gold.

“They had contacted a party in Maharashtra/Andhra Pradesh with fake mobile numbers and called them to sell about 10 kg of gold found in their fields. The accused had to cheat them of Rs 35 lakh by selling fake gold bricks. When the party spoke about coming a day later, the accused had also planned to rob passersby. To carry out the robbery, the accused had installed a fake Rajasthan number plate on the vehicle,” the police spokesperson said.

The arrested accused were identified as Kasim, a resident of Rasulpur police station Punhana, and Hamid of ward no. 9, Shiv Nagar Taoru.

The police have started further proceedings by registering a case against the accused. “The accused will be produced in the court and taken on police remand for more in-depth interrogation,” the spokesperson said.