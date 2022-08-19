Gang extorts Rs 3,000 from man, threatens to leak clip

A gang operating from Chandigarh extorted Rs 3,100 from a resident by threatening to release an objectionable video of him if he didn’t pay them.
Sources said that the victim first talked to one of the suspects through a social media site and later communicated through video calls. The suspect, who appeared to be a woman, recorded one such video call where she tried seducing the man, the source said.
Later he received a message on Whatsapp where the suspects threatened to release the video online. Police said the victim paid the money through an online portal.
A police officer said a case was registered under charges of cheating and extortion. The officer maintained that victim has provided the WhatsApp number to the police. A case was registered at the Sector 17 cyber cell police station.
