Chandigarh: Gang collected Rs 99 lakh from 43 job aspirants, promised jobs at HSSC

THREE MEMBERS involved in the issuing of fake appointment letters of government jobs at Vidhan Sabha, Haryana received a total Rs 99 lakh from at least 43 job aspirants, UT police said on Friday. The first accused identified as Jitender Kumar of Naraingarh in Ambala was apprehended by the officials of Vidhan Sabha and later handed over to the UT police October 26. They will remain in police sutody for eight days.

SP Ketan Bansal said, “The interrogation of Jitender Kumar led to the arrest of two more accused identified as Paras Kumar of Ambala and Nishad Kumar of Burail yesterday. The accused used to approach the candidates who applied for different posts in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), GROUP D, Panchayat Secretary and other departments and claimed himself to be an assistant in HSSC and the Industries and Commerce Department. The accused lured the candidates on the pretext that he would manage to get the candidate appointed on the job and demanded Rs 2 to 3 lakh as per the candidate’s financial condition. Thereafter, he along with his associates made forged documents as per criteria of job accordingly.”



Police said that the accused Ganesh Kumar Nishad used to prepare fake stamps for forged appointment letters. Accused Paras Kumar used to prepare fake identity cards, which Jatinder Kumar showed to the candidates to lure them to give money. Police recovered the identity cards of HSSC, Industries and Commerce Department, Vidhan Sabha stamps, fake interview letters, laptop and printer, Rs 2,63,500 and one Baleno car, which was purchased with the money received from candidates.

Police said that accused Jatinder Kumar is a graduate from GMN College, Ambala Cantt. He is runs a business center in Sector 34 and has sublet 10 cabins to different vendors. Ganesh runs a graphic centre in sector 34, while Paras Kumar works as a graphic designer at Capital Graphics in Sector 17.