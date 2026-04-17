Gang behind armed robbery of gas agency cashier busted; 3 arrested in Mohali

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The Sadar Kharar police, along with the Operations Cell, have busted a gang allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a gas agency cashier and arrested three key accused. Police said that they have recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, five live cartridges, a motorcycle, and a car from the accused.
The arrested accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda, Manpreet Singh, both residents of village Batta, and Harpreet Singh from village Roda. According to police, the trio are habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered against them, including under the NDPS Act.
The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans. The teams, led by Station House Officer Gurpreet Singh (SHO) and Operations Cell in-charge Inspector Satvinder Singh, acted on “technical analysis and intelligence inputs” to track down and arrest the accused.
Police investigation revealed that the gang operated in an organised manner and was involved in multiple robbery incidents. Their role in other crimes is also being probed.
The case dates back to April 2, when complainant Vipin Kumar reported that he was carrying cash from a gas agency while travelling from Peer Suhana towards Kharar. During the journey, motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him and snatched a bag containing lakhs of rupees at gunpoint. The accused also “fired in the air to create panic” before fleeing the spot.
A case was registered at Sadar Kharar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
The accused have been produced before a court and remanded in police custody. Officials said further interrogation is likely to reveal more members of the gang and additional crimes linked to them.
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