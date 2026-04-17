Gang behind armed robbery of gas agency cashier busted; 3 arrested in Mohali

According to police, the trio are habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered against them, including under the NDPS Act. (File Photo)

The Sadar Kharar police, along with the Operations Cell, have busted a gang allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a gas agency cashier and arrested three key accused. Police said that they have recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, five live cartridges, a motorcycle, and a car from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda, Manpreet Singh, both residents of village Batta, and Harpreet Singh from village Roda. According to police, the trio are habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered against them, including under the NDPS Act.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans. The teams, led by Station House Officer Gurpreet Singh (SHO) and Operations Cell in-charge Inspector Satvinder Singh, acted on “technical analysis and intelligence inputs” to track down and arrest the accused.