Gandhi Samarak Bhawan in-charge booked for forgery, embezzlement of funds

Chandigarh Police booked the in-charge of Gandhi Samarak Bhawan, Sector 16, Devraj Tayagi, along with a dozen others for forgery, cheating and embezzlement of funds and donations received in the name of Gandhi Samarak Bhawan in the last four years.

The FIR was registered following the complaint of Anand Kumar Saran, an official with the Gandhi Samarak Nidhi Patti Kaliyana Trust, Panipat, Haryana.

The names of Devraj’s wife, son, daughter-in-law along with a journalist were also in the FIR. Police said Devraj had started introducing himself as the director of the Bhawan and also registered his own trust at the address of the Bhawan.

The complainant reported that the accused, who is also the former general manager, tried to mislead the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, and other dignitaries, while inviting them to the Bhawan on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) last year claiming that the donations would go to the Gandhi Samarak Nidhi Patti Kaliyana Trust. Sources said that the administrator had announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for the Bhawan but as he came to know about the reality, the grant was stopped.

The other accused include Devraj’s wife, Kanchan Tayagi, son Mudit Tayagi, daughter-in-law Akasha Raina, apart from Bhupinder Sharma Bhupinder Sharma, who runs his own evening daily), Naresh Sharma, Ishwar Aggarwal, Yogesh Behl, Anand Rao, Papiya Chakarvati, Vicky, Amit Kumar, Mohit and MP Dogra among others.

Police said that Saran reported to police that Devraj Tayagi retired three years ago and was given an extension of two years. In the meantime, he in connivance with others got many societies registered at the official address of Gandhi Samarak Bhawan, which was against the rules of trust.

“We have lodged an FIR against the former general manager and others. We have been examining certain records. Gandhi Samarak Bhawan is a property of Gandhi Samarak Nidhi Patti Kaliyana Trust, which was formed after the death of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. The matter is being investigated,” SHO of Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.