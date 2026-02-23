‘Game-changer for Ludhiana’: Work on ‘India’s first’ organised urban on-highway parking project inaugurated

Sanjeev Arora, Punjab’s minister for industries, commerce, and local government, inaugurated work on the project in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Photo by special arrangement)

Sanjeev Arora, Punjab’s minister for industries, commerce, and local government, on Sunday inaugurated in Ludhiana the construction of what is described as India’s first pilot project for organised on-highway urban parking development, which optimises space use along and beneath elevated highways in congested urban corridors.

The project is being executed by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The key features of the project include the development of approximately 750 organised car parking slots and the utilisation of underused spaces along and beneath elevated highway stretches.

Key locations include Bharat Nagar Chowk to Sidhwan Canal (between the main carriageway and the service road) and beneath the elevated corridor from Bharat Nagar Chowk to ISBT.