‘Game-changer for Ludhiana’: Work on ‘India’s first’ organised urban on-highway parking project inaugurated

The parking development project aims to scientifically utilise idle urban spaces beneath elevated roads—an approach that Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora says can be replicated in other cities.

By: Express News Service
3 min readLudhianaUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 10:15 AM IST
AAP minister Sanjeev AroraSanjeev Arora, Punjab’s minister for industries, commerce, and local government, inaugurated work on the project in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Photo by special arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sanjeev Arora, Punjab’s minister for industries, commerce, and local government, on Sunday inaugurated in Ludhiana the construction of what is described as India’s first pilot project for organised on-highway urban parking development, which optimises space use along and beneath elevated highways in congested urban corridors.

The project is being executed by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The key features of the project include the development of approximately 750 organised car parking slots and the utilisation of underused spaces along and beneath elevated highway stretches.

Key locations include Bharat Nagar Chowk to Sidhwan Canal (between the main carriageway and the service road) and beneath the elevated corridor from Bharat Nagar Chowk to ISBT.

The completion timeline would be six months. The project will be executed under a design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) model on a lease basis with a concession period of 10 years and an estimated investment of Rs 7 crore.

“The project also includes the creation of 14 architecturally designed parking zones on both sides of the elevated road. The parking areas will be environmentally compliant, aesthetically integrated with the urban landscape, and equipped with modern amenities ensuring safe, organised and efficient usage of space,” said an official statement from Ludhiana district administration.

Calling it a “game-changer for Ludhiana’s urban mobility”, Arora expressed satisfaction at the commencement of the long-awaited project, emphasising that it would substantially ease Ludhiana’s long-standing parking shortages and traffic congestion.

Story continues below this ad

“This initiative will provide safe, organised and easily accessible parking solutions for daily commuters, shoppers and residents. It will significantly reduce roadside chaos, improve traffic discipline and enhance road safety across key corridors of the city,” he said.

Arora said the project reflected a forward-looking approach to urban planning by scientifically utilising idle urban spaces beneath elevated roads—an approach that can be replicated in other cities of Punjab and across the country.

Arora added that the state government would continue to collaborate closely with central agencies such as the NHAI and the NHLML to bring more innovative, sustainable, and globally benchmarked infrastructure projects to Ludhiana and other cities of Punjab.

“This project is poised to become a national model for organised urban parking and efficient utilisation of highway-adjacent spaces, reinforcing Ludhiana’s position as a progressive and infrastructure-ready metropolitan hub,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement