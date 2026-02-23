‘Game-changer for Ludhiana’: Work on ‘India’s first’ organised urban on-highway parking project inaugurated

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sanjeev Arora, Punjab’s minister for industries, commerce, and local government, on Sunday inaugurated in Ludhiana the construction of what is described as India’s first pilot project for organised on-highway urban parking development, which optimises space use along and beneath elevated highways in congested urban corridors.
The project is being executed by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The key features of the project include the development of approximately 750 organised car parking slots and the utilisation of underused spaces along and beneath elevated highway stretches.
Key locations include Bharat Nagar Chowk to Sidhwan Canal (between the main carriageway and the service road) and beneath the elevated corridor from Bharat Nagar Chowk to ISBT.
The completion timeline would be six months. The project will be executed under a design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) model on a lease basis with a concession period of 10 years and an estimated investment of Rs 7 crore.
“The project also includes the creation of 14 architecturally designed parking zones on both sides of the elevated road. The parking areas will be environmentally compliant, aesthetically integrated with the urban landscape, and equipped with modern amenities ensuring safe, organised and efficient usage of space,” said an official statement from Ludhiana district administration.
Calling it a “game-changer for Ludhiana’s urban mobility”, Arora expressed satisfaction at the commencement of the long-awaited project, emphasising that it would substantially ease Ludhiana’s long-standing parking shortages and traffic congestion.
“This initiative will provide safe, organised and easily accessible parking solutions for daily commuters, shoppers and residents. It will significantly reduce roadside chaos, improve traffic discipline and enhance road safety across key corridors of the city,” he said.
Arora said the project reflected a forward-looking approach to urban planning by scientifically utilising idle urban spaces beneath elevated roads—an approach that can be replicated in other cities of Punjab and across the country.
Arora added that the state government would continue to collaborate closely with central agencies such as the NHAI and the NHLML to bring more innovative, sustainable, and globally benchmarked infrastructure projects to Ludhiana and other cities of Punjab.
“This project is poised to become a national model for organised urban parking and efficient utilisation of highway-adjacent spaces, reinforcing Ludhiana’s position as a progressive and infrastructure-ready metropolitan hub,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Irish executive Sophie Shine in a grand wedding ceremony in Delhi-NCR on February 21. After their varmala and pheras, the newly married couple let their hair down and celebrated with their loved ones at their wedding reception. The guests included the crème de la crème of Indian cricket as well as singer Harrdy Sandhu and sports anchor Shefali Bagga.